USDINR 76.15 ▼ 0.0026%.

EUR/USD 1.0612 ▼ 0.08%.

GBP/USD 1.2571 ▼ 0.40%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.441 ▲ 0.85%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.940 ▲ 0.86%.

ADXY 104.48 ▼ 0.05%.

Brent Oil 110.53 ▲ 0.35%.

Gold 1,901.90 ▲ 1.77%.

NIFTY 50 16,831.10 ▲ 0.92%.

Global developments

The US Fed expectedly hiked rates by 50bps to get the Fed funds rate target to 0.75-1%. The Fed will start reducing its balance sheet size by USD 47.5bn from 1st June onwards and the pace of quantitative tightening will rise to USD 95bn a month from September.

Chairman Powell in his press conference said that the committee had not actively considered a 75bps hike. He added that the neutral rate was still a distance away but the Fed was moving there expeditiously.

It seems 75bps is not a base for the Fed and the markets drew comfort from that fact. As we had highlighted yesterday a lot of hawkishness was already priced in and the bar for pricing in further hawkishness was very high.

Price action across assets

With the Fed sticking to the game plan and not delivering any surprises, the Dollar weakened across the board. US 10y yield is down about 5bps to 2.93%. US equities ended with solid gains with S&P500 and Nasdaq ending about 3% higher. Asian equities are trading higher tracking gains on Wall Street. Crude prices have risen on all overall risk on. Brent is back to USD 110 per barrel.

US April ISM services and ADP data came in below expectations.

BoE rate decision is due today. BoE is expected to hike rates by another 25bps to 1% as inflation is running at 30-year highs. This would be the fourth consecutive hike.

China's services activity falls at the second sharpest rate on record - Caixin PMI.

Domestic developments

The RBI in a surprise 'out of policy' move hiked the Repo rate by 40bps citing inflationary pressures. The repo rate stands and 4.40% now and SDF and MSF rates stand revised at 4.15% and 4.65% respectively. Moreover, the RBI even hiked the CRR (Cash Reserve Ratio) by 50bps which would drain out Rs 87000crs of liquidity from the banking system. The RBI surprisingly kept the stance accommodative (One typically does not associate a CRR hike with an accommodative stance). The RBI may however have felt that it is the cheapest way to suck out liquidity on a durable basis). Governor Das tried to comfort the markets by saying that the move was just a rollback of exceptional pandemic era accommodation. The markets were however not convinced.

Post the CRR hike, the surplus liquidity in the banking system would normalize to about Rs 5 lakh crs which is quite manageable for the RBI. If one were to see a silver lining, it would be that normalizing system liquidity would open room for the RBI to conduct OMOs.

USD/INR

The Rupee appreciated in a knee-jerk reaction to 76.19 in a textbook move which one would expect in case of a rate hike. However, the Rupee sold off again tracking the sentiment in bond and equity markets to end the session at 76.42.

The rupee has strengthened in offshore trading, tracking Dollar weakness post-Fed policy. The rupee is likely to open around 76.17 and trade in a 75.95-76.30 range intraday with a strengthening bias.

1y forward yield rose about 40bps to 4.10% while 3m ATMF implied vols were steady at around 6%.

Bonds and rates

There was a bloodbath in the bond market and Rates market. The shorter end of the Gsec curve went up about 50-60bps while the longer end rose 20-30bps. The curve is now extremely flat beyond 4 years. While the 4y yield is close to 7%, the 10y yield is at 7.38%. The sell-off in the rates market was even more intense with 3y and 5y OIS ending 40bps higher at 6.67% and 7% respectively.

Equities

The Nifty sold off 2.3% to end below the 16800 support at 16677. The fall was driven primarily by bank stocks which were spooked by the hawkish pivot, especially the CRR increase. SGX is indicating an open around 16800.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 76.50. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 75.90. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–77.00 and the 6M range is 73.80–77.30.

ADP payrolls show a sharp slowdown in private-sector hiring in April.

FX outlook of the day

USD/INR (Spot: 76.16)

The Indian Rupee appreciated to 76.19 in a knee-jerk reaction that one would expect in case of a rate hike. However, the rupee sold off again tracking the sentiment in bond and equity markets to end the previous session at 76.42. The rupee has strengthened in offshore trading, tracking dollar weakness post-Fed policy. With the Fed sticking to the game plan and not delivering any surprises, the dollar weakened across the board. The US Fed expectedly hiked rates by 50bps to get the Fed funds rate target to 0.75-1%. The overall weakness in the dollar is expected to favor the rupee, however, the higher crude prices and FII outflows will keep the domestic currency under pressure. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias. The focus to be on the US Initial Jobless Claims data and OPEC Meeting. The pair is expected to trade within the range of 75.95-76.30.

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0623)

The EURUSD pair rallied as the Federal Reserve decided to hike rates by 50 bps as per broad market expectations and also announced the beginning of its Quantitative Tightening program. The Fed acknowledged the negative print in Q1’s GDP and said that household spending and business fixed investment remained strong. Eurozone business activity rose in April driven by activity in the services industry as Covid restrictions were eased, offsetting a near-stall in manufacturing output growth, a key survey showed. Markit composite PMI rose to 55.8 in April from March's 54.9, matching a flash estimate. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bullish bias due to broad dollar weakness globally after the Fed meeting. The focus to be on the German Factory Orders data due later today. The pair is expected to trade within the range of 1.0580- 1.0660.

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2598)

The GBPUSD pair is hovering near 1.2600 for the second consecutive trading session. But this stabilization is more like the calm before the storm than a new balance point. The Pound is trading at a fragile equilibrium as investors and traders choose to take a wait-and-see approach ahead of the Bank of England decisions. BoE rate decision is due today. BoE is expected to hike rates by another 25bps to 1% as inflation is running at 30-year highs. This would be the fourth consecutive hike. The pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 1.2560-1.2640.

USD/JPY (Spot: 129.10)

The US dollar and US Treasury yields were under pressure following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, statement, and the Fed chair's press release which broadly brought the pair under pressure. The downside in the dollar following the announcements as the Fed delivered the expected 50bp hike was exacerbated when Powell took 75bps rate hikes off the table. This is giving risk appetite a boost. Markets in Japan will be closed today on account of Children's Day. The pair is expected to trade with a neutral to bearish bias. The intraday range for the pair is expected to be 128.75- 129.45.

India raises rates at surprise monetary policy meeting, bond yields jump.

