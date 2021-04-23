Next week, the US Federal Reserve should confirm its monetary policy stance, which hardly anyone in the market doubts. The focus of interest will thus be on new nuances in communication. However, we believe it is too early for any changes, although it cannot be ruled out completely.

The next decision to be made by the FOMC, the body which decides on monetary policy, is the duration of the monthly securities purchases. As a condition for phasing out the securities purchases, the FOMC has mentioned substantial further progress in achieving the monetary policy goals, i.e. maximum employment and the target level of inflation. Furthermore, the determination of progress will be based on data and made well in advance before the actual reduction of securities purchases starts. So the sequence is relatively clear: first there must be appropriate data, then progress will be determined and then, with some time lag, the securities purchases will be reduced.

We assume that the FOMC will remain in the first phase going into summer, i.e. waiting for data. The latest labor market data was very strong and showed significant increases in employment. The unemployment rate continued to fall. Inflation rose in March, but remained low excluding the volatile components of food and energy. In sum, however, this should be far from sufficient to meet the required progress towards monetary policy objectives.

The FOMC should wait for at least a few monthly data sets pointing in the right direction before making a decision. This data will come as stimulus packages should see the US economy grow very strongly during the coming months. In our view, the earliest the FOMC could assess sufficient progress is the June meeting, when two more months of data will be available. The July meeting is also an option. We assume one of these two meetings and expect a lead time of about six months before the actual reduction in monthly purchases begins, which we therefore expect in January 2022. What the FOMC finally decides is of great importance for the bond market. As the Fed's withdrawal will be slow and with a long lead time, the market should have enough time to adjust.

EZ - How much did GDP shrink in Q1?

Next week, the first flash estimate of Eurozone 1Q GDP (April 30) will be published. In viewof far-reaching restrictive measures, especially in Germany, we expect GDP to decline by around 1%. The negative effects have already become visible in the retail sales data for January and February, which were on average 4.3% below 4Q levels. We therefore expect a comparatively strong decline in private consumption in 1Q. Thanks to surprisingly strong global demand, reflected in multi-year highs in industrial sentiment, investment activity as well as foreign trade should have supported Eurozone growth in 1Q.

The progress of the vaccination campaign is crucial for the development of the economy in 2Q. A noticeable acceleration in the pace of vaccination has been visible in the largest Eurozone countries in April, so sustainable opening steps should be possible in many economic sectors from May or June. Above all, the service sector and thus private consumption should benefit from this in 2Q. We therefore expect a dynamic recovery of the Eurozone economy in 2Q, which should also continue in 3Q. We therefore expect GDP growth of 4% in 2021, despite the weak start in 1Q.

In 2H21, the economies of many member states should additionally benefit from the first funds from the EU recovery plan. The Commission plans to make 13% of the total estimated funds (around EUR 88bn) available to the member states in a timely manner as an advance to immediately support the recovery. States have until the end of April to submit their national recovery plans to the Commission for approval. After the Commission's feedback, it will be possible to better assess the extent to which the EU recovery plan will support the growth of the respective member states in the coming years. In relation to economic performance, Greece, Portugal, Spain and Italy should benefit the most. Atthe same time, the countries are obliged to implement structural reforms. For some reforms, however, resistance is to be expected in the national parliaments. Media coverage could therefore increase in the coming weeks. This is also because not all EU member states have yet ratified the recovery plan at the national level for various reasons.At least in Germany, the Constitutional Court gave the green light to the EU recovery plan this week.In principle, the Commission plans to issue the first bonds for the Recovery Plan in July, provided there are no delays.

EZ - Will inflation continue to rise in April?

Furthermore, the first flash estimate of Eurozone inflation for April will be published next week (April 30). In March, headline inflation rose significantly to 1.3% (previously 0.9%) due to significant upward pressure from energy prices. In contrast, core inflation fell slightly to 0.9% (previously 1.1%).

We expect headline inflation to continue to rise slightly in April, as upward pressure from the energy component will intensify in April. However, Eurozone inflation should reach its temporary peak in April or May, after which we expect upward pressure from energy prices to ease somewhat. Only in the second half of the year do we expect a further slight increase in inflation due to rising pressure from core inflation. For 2021 as a whole, we forecast headline inflation of 1.5%, mainly due to the strong positive contribution of energy prices. However, due to easing upward pressure from energy prices,we expect headline inflation to fall to 1.2% in 2022.

From the ECB's perspective, the main focus is on the development of core inflation. However, this is very volatile on a monthly basis due to the pandemic. On average over the last 12 months, core inflation has stabilized at the level of 0.7%. We expect this value to approach the pre-crisis level of around 1.0% in the coming months. However, this is still well below the ECB's price stability target of close to but below 2%. Due to the pandemic, we expect the Eurozone economy to be underutilized, at least until the end of 2022, which will have a dampening effect on core inflation in the medium term. Against this background, we assume that it will take some time before core inflation sustainably approaches the ECB's price stability target.

