Fed funds rate and loan program expected to be unchanged.

Monetary Policy Statement will emphasize long -term recovery.

FOMC Press conference will stress that the economy needs fiscal support.

Last economic projections for 2016 due in December.

Markets unlikely to be moved by the Fed's caution.

After a most consequential eight months the Federal Reserve governors will opt for patience as they wait for action from the current and then the incoming Congresses.

The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee, (FOMC) will leave the base rate at 0.25% and its pandemic relief and loan programs intact on Thursday as it contemplates political changes in Washington.

Fed funds rate

The bank's adoption of inflation averaging at its September meeting will be a moot point for many months if not years as inflation will remain quiescent.

US Economic recovery

A record 33.1% (annualized) spurt in economic growth in the third quarter powered by strong consumer spending and rising business sentiment and investment has given the Fed sufficient confidence to await a second stimulus package from Congress, which will come as soon at the election debris have cleared.

Retail Sales averaged a monthly 1.01% gain from March through September. The Durable Goods category Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft, an oft used analog for business spending, rose at a 0.5% per month clip in the same period.

Retail Sales

Business sentiment in the ISM Purchasing Managers' indexes for the manufacturing and service sectors was well into expansion in October. The crucial New Orders Index in both sectors was far stronger than forecast and manufacturing set another record in the month, after the previous one in August.

Projection Materials

The second set of the year's economic forecasts, released in September, improved on the June predictions. The economy is now expected to contract 3.7% this year. In June the estimate was for a 6.7% annualized decline. Unemployment at the end of this year dropped to 7.6% from 9.3% and core PCE inflation is now expected to be 1.5% in December instead of 1.0%.

This was the first time the bank extended its forecasts to a fourth year. In all prior versions the final period was simply 'longer run'. Since the governors wanted to prolong their zero rate guidance but did not want to scare the markets by using the undetermined 'longer' category, they inserted an additional year.

Despite the additional 12 months all but four of the governors expect the fed funds rate to be unchanged at that the end of 2023.

Inflation averaging, the new condition for a shift in rate policy, will permit prices to run above 2% for as long as it take to bring the overall rate up to target before the FOMC will consider an increase.

“These changes clarify our strong commitment over a longer time horizon,” Chairman Jerome Powell said the news conference following the meeting.

The FOMC statement included the official version of the new inflation policy.

“The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. With inflation running persistently below this longer-run goal, the Committee will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time so that inflation averages 2 percent over time and longer-term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2 percent.”

Market response

The Fed's penultimate meeting of the year will draw little attention amid the drama of the contested US presidential election.

Chairman Powell has said time and again that the Fed cannot support the economy alone. Washington must continue to back consumer spending and income. He will renew that call, perhaps tinged with some urgent expectation now that the election is almost over.

If asked about the undecided vote we can be sure he will express confidence in the US political system and the electorate.

If he is equally confident about the economy, it might even give the dollar a lift.