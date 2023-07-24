Yes, gold is lower based on a stronger USD and we will look at this from the technical side tomorrow.
We see weaker Gold and USD strength during the last week but this will be a key week with economic news.
The USD is stronger based on expectations of an Interest Rate rise of 0.25% this week.
Hours later, we expect the same rate change in Europe and, as usual, we expect the Bank of Japan to do absolutely nothing.
Don’t forget to watch the press conferences after each announcement as investors will be looking for clues for the next moves.
JPY is weaker again after the Bank of Japan decided to do nothing about bond yields.
You would think that JPY would be the weakest currency right now but it seems to be tied with NZD.
We will look at this from the technical side tomorrow.
Last week’s UK better-than-expected inflation report caught everybody by surprise and the GBP is finally getting weaker as the BoE may not have to raise Interest Rates next time.
We also see some technical opportunities on GBP and we will look at these tomorrow.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1100 after US data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.1100 on Monday. The data from the US showed that the business activity in the private sector continued to expand in July, albeit at a softer pace than June, helping the US Dollar hold its ground.
GBP/USD returns to 1.2850 area following earlier decline
GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned flat on the day near 1.2850 following a dip to the 1.2800 area in the early European session. The US Dollar holds ground on Monday, making it difficult for the pair to extend the rebound ahead of US PMI data.
Gold climbs above $1,960 as US yields edge lower
Gold price gained traction and advanced toward $1,970 during the European trading hours on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day near 3.8%, supporting XAU/USD's rebound ahead of US PMI surveys.
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and ApeCoin trade volume spikes as correlation to Bitcoin dwindles
Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins and NFT token ApeCoin have observed increases in their market capitalization and on-chain metrics turned bullish as these tokens diverged from Bitcoin.
S&P 500 News: Biggest earnings week of the summer collides with Wednesday Fed announcement
The S&P 500 should experience higher-than-normal volatility this week as a number of newsworthy events converge to buffet the index in both directions.