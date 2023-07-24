Share:

Yes, gold is lower based on a stronger USD and we will look at this from the technical side tomorrow.

We see weaker Gold and USD strength during the last week but this will be a key week with economic news.

The USD is stronger based on expectations of an Interest Rate rise of 0.25% this week.

Hours later, we expect the same rate change in Europe and, as usual, we expect the Bank of Japan to do absolutely nothing.

Don’t forget to watch the press conferences after each announcement as investors will be looking for clues for the next moves.

JPY is weaker again after the Bank of Japan decided to do nothing about bond yields.

You would think that JPY would be the weakest currency right now but it seems to be tied with NZD.

We will look at this from the technical side tomorrow.

Last week’s UK better-than-expected inflation report caught everybody by surprise and the GBP is finally getting weaker as the BoE may not have to raise Interest Rates next time.

We also see some technical opportunities on GBP and we will look at these tomorrow.