The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 76.28 levels and traded in the range of 76.07-76.31 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 76.09 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 76.2528 levels. The USDINR pair was largely steady after the US Fed confirmed tightening of its monetary policy to combat high inflation, in line with market expectations.
While the Fed doubled the pace at which it tapers bond purchases to $30 bln a month, policymakers left the federal funds rate unchanged at 0.00-0.25%. In reaction, most equity markets across the globe gained which also triggered investor appetite for riskier assets. Meanwhile, the dollar index softened against other major currencies today, having given up a brief rally after the Fed's announcement which kept the dollar steady. Investors now await meetings of the ECB, the BoE, and others, due later today. Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate as widely expected.
Growth in German private sector activity evaporated in December as restrictions to break an aggressive fourth wave of coronavirus infections hit the services sector in Europe's largest economy. The spread of the Omicron has hammered British hospitality and travel companies this month, sending private sector growth to a 10-month low, a survey showed. Oil rose towards $75 supported by record the U.S. implied demand and falling crude stockpiles, even as the spread of the Omicron variant threatens to put a brake on consumption globally.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims ECB’s inspired gains, trades around 1.1300
The EUR/USD pair is back to the 1.1300 price zone, after hitting 1.1360 after the European Central Bank confirmed it will end the PEPP in March 2022 as planned, will increase APP to €40 billion during Q2, to prevent a financial shock.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3300 despite renewed USD strength
GBP/USD advanced to 1.3374, its highest level in two weeks after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25%. It currently trades around 1.3310, as demand for the greenback returned with Wall Street.
Gold bulls take control, eyeing a test of $1,808 price zone
The bright metal pressures its daily high at $1,798.97 a troy ounce, as the greenback trades unevenly across the FX board. Over the last 24 hours, the Fed, the Swiss National Bank, the BoE and the ECB, have announced their monetary policy decisions, and except for the SNB, all of them announced tighter monetary policies.
Cryptos ready for Christmas rally
BTC bulls consolidate above $48.760. ETH has bulls banging on the door at $4,060, ready for a breakout towards $4,465. XRP sees buying volume picking up, as a return to $1.0 is in the making.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?