There was a glimmer of hope in US Factory numbers on Friday. This according to the S&P500 Global PMI Index. Edging up to just 50.4 in April.
We really are looking at flat at best overall activity in the sector, and at very modest levels. The New Sales component rose for the first time in six months, but like a lot of data lately, slight recoveries have tended not to last very long at all.
In Germany, Industrial activity continues to tank and remains at GFC/Sovereign Debt Crisis/Covid Lockdown levels. Falling deep into contraction territory at just 44. A momentary stabilisation there has only resulted in a resumption of yet sharper weakness.
There is no doubt that the global economy is weakening and vulnerable to further slowing.
The new G7 ban on Russian exports is already having un-intended repercussions. The Ukraine Grain Export Deal between Europe and Russia now facing immediate collapse. Russia has already declared the deal void as a result of these latest sanctions. This could quickly lead to a resurgence in grain and food prices across the world. Adding significantly to some renewed energy contribution to overall inflation data as well.
Just as things were beginning to calm down, from a global markets perspective, there are developments in trade and on the battlefield in Ukraine that point to continued risk. There are also un-confirmed reports circulating that several NATO Generals, or very senior officers, were killed in a hypersonic missile strike on a Ukrainian command bunker near Kiev last week?
Things could be heating up behind closed doors a little more than we are generally aware of.
While US inflation peaked a long time ago on an annual headline basis, there has been a clear rekindling of very serious price pressures throughout the economy of late. Any repeat increase in prices, coming as a result of the on-going Ukraine conflict and the latest round of G7 sanctions, would quickly force another ratcheting higher of Federal Reserve rate hike expectations.
We are still a long way from conflict resolution in Ukraine and geo-political tensions in the China Sea continue to intensify. These issues can have a significant impact on the global economy as we have previously seen.
Sanctions and counter sanctions continue to pressure the global economy lower. This is why I do not see any sustained recovery in a major way for either Europe or the USA economies any time soon.
The outlook for US equities which closed very weak last week remains cautionary, if not dire.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1000 amid a quiet start to a Big week
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1000 in early Europe this Monday. The pair is weighed down by a minor uptick in the US Dollar amid a cautious market mood. All eyes are on critical EZ and US data later this week.
GBP/USD turns subdued below 1.2450 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2400 in the early European morning. Cable has faced some selling pressure as the US Dollar is showing some signs of recovery amid a risk-averse market environment. UK Sunak's speech in focus.
Gold struggles below $1,980 level amid modest US Dollar strength
Gold price struggles to capitalize on Friday's modest bounce from the $1.970 region and comes under some selling pressure on the first day of the new week. The XAU/USD trades around the $1,977 area during the Asian session.
Bitcoin traders call for calm as BTC price slips 10% in a week
Bitcoin barely held $27,000 on April 22 as another round of losses left bulls with little firepower. t, BTC/USD was down 10% for the week and 4% in April overall, according to data from monitoring resource Coinglass, amid a dramatic turnaround in fortune versus much of Q1.
Week ahead — Spotlight on BoJ’s Ueda as first meeting looms
The Bank of Japan will hold its first policy meeting under the stewardship of Kazuo Ueda next week, although it’s looking unlikely that he will kick things off with a bang. The focus may therefore quickly shift to GDP numbers out of the United States and Eurozone.