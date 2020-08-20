Existing home sales are forecast to reach 5.38 million annually.

30-year fixed rate mortgage nationwide average at 2.96% on August 13.

Returning employment and low financing costs support purchases.

Markets and the dollar unlikely to be moved by the July housing figures.

Existing home sales, 90% of the US housing market, will continue their recovery in July after the pandemic shutdown plunged May purchases to the lowest level in a decade.

Previously occupied homes sales are expected to jump 14.7% to an annual rate of 5.38 million following June’s 4.72 million rate and two months after May’s 3.91 million pandemic bottom.

Buyers have been encouraged by some of the lowest montages rates in US history. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate national average was 2.96% on August 13, just points above the all-time low of 2.88% a week earlier.

Mortgage rates

The Federal Reserve has aided the housing recovery by pushing mortgage rates to record lows with its pandemic bond buying program. Instituted in March the Fed has intervened in the credit markets buying $700 billion of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities with the expressed purpose of using lower market rates to provide stimulus to the US economy.

The nationwide average for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage, which is the most common type of home financing in the US, had fallen from 3.45% on February 6 to 2.88% on August 6, the all-time low before rising slightly to 2.96% on August 13. The previous low had been 3.41% on July 7, 2016.

Initial jobless claims, non-farm payrolls and unemployment

The 10% rise in claims from 1.307 million on July 10 to 1.435 million on July 24 was taken by the many analysts that the rise in Covid cases that began in June in several large states threatened to halt or reverse the labor market gains of the prior two months.

Since that brief peak claims have fallen 23% to 1.106 million in the second week of August, though the latest week saw an unexpected increase from 971,000 in the previous week of the month.

Initial jobless claims

More than 22 million people lost their jobs in March and April. Through July 9.253 million, 42%, had returned to work. Payroll gains fell by two-thirds in July to 1.763 million from 4.8 million in June and the unemployment rate dropped to 10.2% from a peak of 14.7% in April.

The continuing high level jobless claims coincident with rising payrolls may indicate that the US is enduring a temporary two-tier labor market. Hourly and lower wage workers are still being laid off as the cumulative effects of the lockdowns and low consumer traffic bankrupts small businesses while many larger firms are managing to maintain or even increase employment.

Retail sales

Retail sales have more than rebounded from the 22.9% plunge in March and April. Purchases soared 27.9% in the following three months, giving sales a 1.63% monthly average in May, June and July beyond the replacement of the shutdown losses. In any normal economy a monthly increase over 1% is considered an excellent consumer economy.

Retail sales

Conclusion and the markets

The decision to buy a home, for most Americans their largest and longest financial transaction, reflects more than anything else, their long-term view of the labor market.

Low mortgage rates provide added incentive but they cannot replace employment and employment prospects as the deciding factor in assuming a 30-year mortgage.

The remarkable jump in sales from May is one of the strongest endorsements of the eventual recovery of the US economy by many Americans.

If the July forecast at 5.38 million is accurate it would put the sales rate just 6% below its 13-year high of 5.72 million in February.

With a 10.2% unemployment rate, 15 million people collecting unemployment insurance and millions of others receiving government assistance that is a rather astonishing figure.

Housing has never been a market or dollar moving statistic if for no other reason that its information is more than a month old. That is not going to change on Friday.

But with the state of the US economic recovery much in doubt, a good sales number is an energetic vote in favor of stronger growth.