S&P500 and Nasdaq renew record ahead of the US inflation data. In this episode, we discuss how the market would react to a soft, or a strong US inflation.
Elsewhere, euro remains weakened on the back of a dovish shift in ECB policy. What will happen to the franc?
On individual stocks front, Virgin Galactic tanked 17% after Branson’s space flight, but space tourism looks increasingly possible for Mr. Everyone.
And, Tesla is at crossroads as the three-month symmetrical triangle narrows, forcing investors to make a decision on direction.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1850 on dovish Lagarde's comments
EUR/USD is testing lows near 1.1850, changing its course from 11875, as ECB President Lagarde once again pours cold waters on hawkish expectations. The US dollar rebounds amid a cautios market mood, ahead of the critical US inflation data.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3900 as USD rebounds
GBP/USD is retreating towards 1.3850, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid tepid risk sentiment. NI unionists convey dislike over post-Brexit trade barriers. UK PM Johnson expresses caution. Covid updates, US CPI awaited.
Gold pares gains above $1,800 on USD rebound
Gold’s recovery lack follow-through around $1,810 heading into Tuesday’s European session. The market’s sentiment remains mildly optimistic, backing the gold buyers. However, the recent uptick in the US dollar seems to test the metal’s upside momentum. US CPI-eyed.
Filecoin bulls at inflection point
Filecoin price is currently trading around the $52.55 crucial support level, which can make or break the altcoin. A bounce from this floor could propel FIL to $66.35. If the $35.36 support barrier is breached, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US Consumer Price Index June Preview: Has inflation peaked?
In June, the monthly CPI increase is forecast to drop to 0.5% from 0.6% in May and 0.8% in April. The annual CPI rate is projected to slip to 4.9% from 5% in May. Ebbing base effect will uncover shortage driven price gains. Markets will attend to CPI but not trade results.