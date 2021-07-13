S&P500 and Nasdaq renew record ahead of the US inflation data. In this episode, we discuss how the market would react to a soft, or a strong US inflation.

Elsewhere, euro remains weakened on the back of a dovish shift in ECB policy. What will happen to the franc?

On individual stocks front, Virgin Galactic tanked 17% after Branson’s space flight, but space tourism looks increasingly possible for Mr. Everyone.

And, Tesla is at crossroads as the three-month symmetrical triangle narrows, forcing investors to make a decision on direction.