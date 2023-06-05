It feels like the latest run higher in US equities has come from the Friday US jobs report, which showed higher unemployment and softer average hourly earnings, two things that would add pressure on the Fed to lean back towards more accommodative, investor friendly monetary policy.
Services PMIs the next focus after last week’s bumper US jobs report
While US markets finished the week on a high, after another bumper jobs report and a positive week across the board, markets in Europe, while finishing the week on a high, struggled to match the exuberance of investors on the other side of the Atlantic.