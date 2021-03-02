These are my levels for the SP500, the Dow and the Nasdaq pre market. The SP500 is looking very bullish from yesterday´s break.
The interpretation and use of the tradeing signals and market analysis generated by ogfx is at the sole discretion of the customer, subscriber, member or trader. OGFX and its owners shall not be responsible for any claims in losses directly consequential of any trading activity.
EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, mediocre EZ inflation
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone core inflation came out at 0.9% yearly in February, as expected and a subdued level in general.
GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards.
XAU/USD eyeing break below $1700 if this week’s US data beats
Spot gold prices are looking vulnerable in the $1720s after printing fresh multi-month lows during Tuesday Asia Pacific trade. Traders may look for a break below the $1700 level if strong US data this week adds to “over-heating” concerns.
Ripple nears 30% spike while crypto bull run takes a breather
Bitcoin's uptrend is still intact despite the technical breakout stalling at $50,000. Ethereum faces an uphill task at the 38.2% Fibonacci level ahead of a potential spike to $1,700. Ripple is flirting with $0.44, while bulls look forward to a 30% rally to $0.575.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).