Key highlights

The Japanese yen fell after the Bank of Japan bucked a wave of tightening and stuck with its ultra-accommodative stance, adding to soaring volatility in currency markets hit by a series of rate hikes this week.

Eurozone inflation rose to a record high 8.1% last month in line with a preliminary estimate, more than four times the European Central Bank's target and underscoring its plans to raise interest rates next month to tame runaway price growth.

ECB policymaker Klaas Knot told radio broadcaster that the ECB may need to make several 50 bps rate hikes if inflation continues to rise and that he expected about 200 bps of hikes.

USD/INR movement

The USDINR pair made an opening at 78.05 and traded within the narrow range of 78.0275-78.0925. The pair closed the day at 78.07 levels. The pair traded sideways today amid strong dollar, persistent FII outflow and elevated crude oil prices. The US Dollar Index continued to remain strong and was seen heading near 104.50. The elevated US crude prices and higher US yield continue to keep the rupee under pressure. However, the RBI continued to intervene to support the rupee.

Global currency updates

The EURUSD pair has started to edge lower after having tested 1.0600 on Thursday. The risk-positive market environment helps the shared currency stay resilient for the time being but the dollar could continue to gather strength and weigh on the pair in case US Treasury bond yields gain traction. The GBPUSD pair has staged a downward correction after having gained more than 150 pips on Thursday. The pair was last seen trading near 1.2300 and buyers could look to retain control if that level stays intact. The USDJPY pair witnessed a corrective pullback from a 24-year top touched earlier this Wednesday, though the downfall stalled near the 134.30 area. The pair quickly recovered a few pips from the daily low and was last seen trading above 134.50s. The Japanese yen fell after the Bank of Japan bucked a wave of tightening and stuck with its ultra-accommodative stance.

Bond market

U.S. Treasury yields pulled back as a volatile week, which saw central banks around the world signalled a more aggressive effort to curtail soaring inflation, drew to a close. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.282%. Friday is a relatively light day for economic data, with US industrial production data for May due out before the opening bell. India's 10-year benchmark bond yield closed the day at 7.546%, up by more than 5 bps from its previous close.

Equity market

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 extended losses to a sixth back-to-back session even as they managed to recover most of their intraday losses helped by strength in select financial shares. A cautious mood in most global markets amid growing worries about recession dented the sentiment on Dalal Street. However, losses in IT and Pharma stocks played spoilsport, as heavyweights weakened. Broader markets also succumbed to selling pressure, with the Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap 100 indices falling around 1% each.

Evening sunshine

"Focus to be on the US Industrial Production data."

European markets were higher, looking for a rebound after a volatile week as global stocks reacted to policy tightening from major central banks. U.S. stock index futures bounced back from a brutal Wall Street selloff this week after the Federal Reserve's largest rate hike since 1994 and tightening measures by other major central banks raised fears of a recession. The focus will be on the US Industrial Production data due later today.