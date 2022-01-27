The price of crude oil jumped in the overnight session as investors continued focusing on the ongoing tensions between the US and Russia. The US accuses Russia of attempting to invade Ukraine again. The last invasion happened in 2014 when the country annexed Crimea. The events are positive for oil prices because Russia is the third-biggest oil producer in the world and the US is considering adding sanctions to the oil industry. Brent, the global benchmark, rose above $90 for the first time in over seven years even after the rising US inventories. According to the Energy Information Administration, inventories rose to over 2.37 million barrels in the previous week.
The Canadian dollar declined against key currencies after a surprise interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada (BOC). The bank caught investors off-guard as it decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.25%. Before the meeting, most analysts were expecting the bank to hike interest rates by about 25 basis points. Recent data by Statistics Canada showed that the country’s inflation surged to a 30-year high of 4.8%. In its statement, the BOC said that it expects inflation will remain at the current range this year.
The US dollar rose slightly after the Federal Reserve decision. Like the Bank of Canada, the Fed decided to leave its interest rate unchanged between 0% and 0.25% in its first meeting of the year. It also hinted that it would end its quantitative easing program in March and then immediately start a period of tightening. Analysts expect that the bank will implement about three rate hikes this year considering that the American economy is doing well. For example, data published on Wednesday showed that he country’s new home sales jumped to 811k in December. Last week, data revealed that building permits and housing starts also rose.
EUR/CAD
The EURCAD pair has been in a downward trend in the past few days. The pair has managed to drop from a high of 1.4373 to a low of 1.4165. It tilted upwards after the latest interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada. On the four-hour chart, it is slightly below the 25-day and 50-day exponential moving averages and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Therefore, the cross will likely keep falling as bears product that the BOC will be more hawkish than the ECB.
XBR/USD
The XBRUSD pair has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few months. The pair managed to cross the key resistance level at 90. It also crossed the important resistance level at 88.77, which was the highest level this year. It is above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while oscillators have continued rising. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as geopolitical risks remain.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair continued its downward trend after the Fed decision. The pair declined to a low of 1.1282, which is significantly below this month’s high of 1.1485. It is below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering above the oversold level. Therefore, the pair will likely continue retreating as bears target the key support at 1.1400.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1200 on firmer dollar, yields
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1200, as global stocks take a plunge. The Fed's hawkishness is reverberating throughout markets, boosting the safe-haven US dollar. The US two-year Treasury yields jump to 23-month highs. US Q4 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD hits monthly lows below 1.3450 amid Fed-led risk-aversion
GBP/USD is inching lower towards 1.3400, sitting at monthly lows amid the hawkish Fed outlook-led risk-aversion. The US dollar remains strongly bid in tandem with the Treasury yields. Brexit and UK political concerns add to the cable's downside.
Gold drops towards $1,800 on bullish channel break, US GDP eyed
Gold prices remain pressured after posting the heaviest daily fall in two months. Hawkish Fed, geopolitical concerns weigh on market sentiment. DXY jumps to six-week high, yields struggles after rising the most in three weeks.
Why Bitcoin price could form a bottom following the January 28 options expiry
Bitcoin open interest volume by expiry date indicates a majority of bearish sentiment in the market. BTC options worth roughly $2 billion will expire by the end of this week.
US GDP Preview: Inflation component could steal the show, boost dollar. Premium
More than double than pre-pandemic – the 5% annualized growth rate expected for the fourth quarter is a reason to be cheerful. That may boost the dollar, but not stocks, which are wary of tighter monetary policy from the Fed.