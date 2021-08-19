The US labour market continues to gain strength, as confirmed by new weekly jobless claims data.
Initial claims fell by 29K to 348K last week, and the number of repeat claims fell by 79K to 2.82M in the week to August 7th.
Both indicators have intensified their decline over the past two months, and so far, it is difficult to see signs that the delta strain has subsided. Previous support programmes for the unemployed are running out, and savings are depleting, prompting an intensified job search. In addition, the holiday season is coming to an end, and the school year is approaching.
This good news for the USA has only added to the wave of risk aversion today, pushing European indices down to 2% and taking 1% from the Nasdaq by the start of the regular session in New York, adding to fears of an approaching QE tapering.
The looming reduction in asset purchases on the Fed’s balance sheet is good news for the dollar. Still, apart from the short-term volatility risks in the coming days, this policy reversal is not bad news for equities.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured near 9-month lows after Fed minutes
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.17, trading at the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is gaining ground after the Fed´s meeting minutes signaled tapering of its bond-buying scheme is on the agenda. US jobless claims shrank to 348K beating expectations.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.37 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.37, hitting a four-week low. after the Fed's minutes pointed to tapering. Worries that the BOE may have to delay tightening due to low inflation and rising covid cases are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD faces a wall of resistances on its way to $1800
Gold price rebounds from the Fed minutes-led sell-off to $1775. Risk-off mood weighs heavily on US yields, which drag the dollar lower. Downside potential for XAU/USD seems limited amid COVID-19 woes.
BTC retraces temporarily, taking major altcoins with it
Bitcoin price has slid deep into the newly formed demand zone where it is searching out stable ground for a trend reversal. This move has pushed many but not all altcoins into a momentary downtrend. Investors can expect this descent to transform into an upswing soon.
Wake Up Wall Street SPY: Taper talk makes markets tumble but is it a tantrum yet?
The Fed did what it probably needed to do with the release of the much anticipated minutes. Markets are stretched and money is cheap so the Fed had to try and cool things slightly.