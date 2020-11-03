The grand spectacle of democracy may hinge on the reluctance of many voters to tell pollsters the truth. Democrat Joe Biden has a comfortable lead over President Donald Trump in the national polls going into the most bitterly contested election in 50 years. But the state elections that determine the victor are much closer with most of the crucial states toss-ups. Does Trump's closing momentum matter? Which side has the edge in turn-out, registration, and energy? Join FXStreet's senior analysts Yohay Elam and Joseph Trevisani for a complete and patient breakdown for a momentous US election.

Joseph Trevisani: Polls have tightened though Biden retains a substantial lead in the national vote. In 2016 in the six swing states, Clinton led by 1.1%, Trump completed those states +1.7%, with a 2.8% performance. Those same states are +2.3% for Biden today. If a similar move happened today, presumably rump would win those states and the Electoral College.

Yohay Elam: Biden's lead in the national and state polls are more robust than Clinton's. There is no reason to believe polls underestimate Trump in 2020 just because that happened in 2016. The 2018 midterms were accurate and in 2012, polls underestimated Obama. Biden wins 335 electoral college votes if polls were as wrong as in 2016. Trump can still win, but his path is narrower.

Joseph Trevisani: The Dow is up about 800 points over the last two days, so equities seem to be betting on a victory today or tonight for one side. Given the statistics, one would have to say stocks are looking forward to a Biden victory.

Yohay Elam: The path to a quick Biden victory lies in the south. Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas count votes quickly. And turnout has been massive there. My guess is that enough several of these states go for Biden, making the battle for Pennsylvania irrelevant. I think the former VP has a chance in all of them, based on turnout.

Joseph Trevisani: Yes, if Texas or Georgia, which have historically voted for Republicans, turn Blue then the more balanced states farther north will likely turn Democratic also.

Yohay Elam: I think today's market movement is more of a correction after last week's rout than election expectations. Because the level of anxiety is sky-high on all sides.

Joseph Trevisani: That is probably correct. To go with the polls, Biden is the clear favorite and it doesn't seem correct that Wall Street would be in favor of higher taxes, but many there also might simply like and end to the political clamor.

Yohay Elam: I think Wall Street is focused on stimulus. Biden + 50 Democratic Senators would be Wall Street's sweet spot 55 Dems in the upper chamber is already a different ball game.

Joseph Trevisani: There will be anohther stimulus, size, and shape depending on the election.

Yohay Elam: Indeed, Apart from a blue wave, a Trump win is the second-best outcome for stimulus. The worst is a Biden + GOP Senate. Do you also see it that way?

Joseph Trevisani: Yes that is my feeling also. If Trump wins the Senate likely stays Republican. It seems to be a year for straight-ticket voting.

Yohay Elam: Agree. I don't see Trump reelected without North Carolina, the most critical state for the Senate.

Joseph Trevisani: As I think Florida is for the Presidency.

Yohay Elam: Florida is the perennial swing state and it has already early votes, meaning results will drop quickly.

Joseph Trevisani: Republicans tend to vote in person on election day and Democrats before and by mail. Emotionally much of the Biden vote is a vehemently anti-Trump vote.

Yohay Elam: Indeed, early voting statistics, in states where detailed data is available, point to a Democratic lean, to be compensated on election day by Republicans.

Joseph Trevisani: There is no denying the enthusuasm edge to the President. Does that persage an unpolled factor? Nate Silver of 538 certainly does not think so.

Yohay Elam: I disagree, Whether due to anti-Trump or Covid, Dems are more enthusiastic. Dems' enthusiasm to vote is higher than in 2008, at the height of the financial crisis, and when charismatic Obama was on the ticket. According to Gallup.

Joseph Trevisani: It certainly does not appear that way from the action on the ground.

Yohay Elam: Action on the ground. Trump won Wisconsin with fewer votes than Romney lost the Badger State – low turnout. This time, real turnout data – even if you do not believe polls – is pointing in another direction. And if Trump rallies are evidence of enthusiasm. That contrasts the shy Trump voter theory.

Joseph Trevisani: No, I don't think it does, both could easily be true. Going to a Trump rally hardly precludes pretending to a pollster or not putting a sign on your lawn because you don't want your car keyed or letting fellow employees know your plans for fear of retaliation. There have been enough cases of such make such fears realistic. But at this point, these are idle speculations. As the Germans say Der Tag is at hand.

Yohay Elam: Der Tag ist Heute. My pigeon German, saying today is the day.

Joseph Trevisani: It's how the Kaiser's navy in WW1 referred to the coming encounter with the Royal Navy. Jutland turned out to be the end of the High Seas Fleet, even though they sank more tonnage at the battle. I'm trying to make the analogy fit the election.

Yohay Elam: I see your point.

Joseph Trevisani: Whichever way to goes I do think it is going to be far closer than the polls predict.

Yohay Elam: Kentucky and Indiana close first, at 18:00 Eastern. These are solidly Republican states, could they tell us something about the national trends?

Joseph Trevisani: For turnout yes. If Republican turnout is higher or muchhigher, that has ramifications across the country. Same for the Democrats but since those are heavily Republican states, Democrat turnout is probablyless indicative.

Yohay Elam: Early voting in Indiana, the Vice-President's state, is 61% of the total 2016 turnout. In Kentucky, the home state of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel, it's 77%.

Joseph Trevisani: Sounds like motivation, those are very Republican states. But until you know the party affiliation you don't know very much. Here in NYC, my concern is riots if Trump wins.

Yohay Elam: Right, it becomes more interesting at 19:00 Eastern / 00:00 GMT. With Georgia and some results from Florida.

Joseph Trevisani: Interesting is one word for it.

Yohay Elam: Pre-elections, Trump supporters have been harassing a Biden bus in Texas, and incidents were recorded also in New Jersey. Georgia is interesting for the Presidential race, but more for the Senate, with two races for the upper chamber there.

Joseph Trevisani: Well, at least they have not been rioting for months. I don't think it was Republicans that looked Soho and mid-town in NYC.

Yohay Elam: Everything is more dangerous in the US, too many guns sloshing around. Unfortunately, even a huge blue wave is unlikely to change that.

Joseph Trevisani: Yes One of the Georgia races is a three-way where I think the two leaders have a run-off. The second is Perdue vs Ossoff which Kossoff leads by 0.7%.

Yohay Elam: 0.7% is Trump's margin in PA, WI, MI, it doesn't get closer than that.

Joseph Trevisani: The other intangible is momentum, a word better used for a physics experiment I am afraid. All the races at less than 2% are really toss-ups. All the movement in the late polls has been to Trump and the Republicans.

Yohay Elam: Well, the race has been stable according to FiveThirtyEight. Even moving toward Biden. If Trump managed to win some votes in the past few days, it may be too late, with almost 100 million votes already cast.

Joseph Trevisani: Almost all contested races have tightened though in the national not nearly as much as in 2016. Swing state contests have all tightened, all except Michigan and Wisconsin are well within the margin of error. Certainly, in 2016, that movement continued through the elections, but this year, with emotions so much higher, I hesitate to read much into it. Democrats are clearly counting on a large edge in early voting, otherwise why push for it. We do not know, however, if and how large that might be. It is historically true as I said earlier that the partisan breakdown is Democrats early and by mail and Republicans at the polls.

Yohay Elam: Yep, we know that tunrout in the south is sky high, not so much in the north. Good weather across the US means fewer excuses for Election Day voting. So Trump can rely on Election Day voting

Joseph Trevisani: And I have seen analysis for Florida and Pennslyvania that claims the Democrats' early vote is not sufficient, but I take all partisan analysis with a large spoon salt.

Yohay Elam: In Pennsylvania turnout is under 40% of the total 2016 turnout, contrary to Florida with over 90%. When do you think the race is called?. Previously on US presidential elections:

2004 11:19 am, the following day

2008 11:00 pm ET

2012 11:38 pm ET

2016 2:29 am ET, the following day

Joseph Trevisani: If close late, Pennslyvania has by court order voided election law. If PA is crucial so that mailed ballots are needed to determine the outcome, the case will surely end in the Supreme Court. Remember the 2000 Gore-Bush election took a month for the SC to end the recount in Florida. Personally, I hope the result is unambiguous, mailed ballots.

Yohay Elam: Yeah, I laid out times of previous elections excluding 2000. Y2K. Bush was declared the winner in December back then, a sharp contrast to the 1996 election when Clinton was declared the winner at 9:00 PM ET. The sun rises here at 7:15 local time, 1:15 AM Eastern, I'll probably see the sunrise without having a winner...

Joseph Trevisani: Florida is key I think. One thing to remember Florida is almost all Republican at the statewide level, a Republican Governor, two senators and, the House delegation is evenly split with 14 Republicans and 13 Democrats. I think so also... Obama's both wins were early nights as well.

Yohay Elam: Florida is key, called the winner in most recent elections. Obama's victories were declared before midnight.

Joseph Trevisani: Here is an interesting chart. Swing state stops by campaign. Tells you what they are thinking. Though I don't think Texas, Iowa, Georgia, and Ohio are really swing states. Pennsylvania is tops for both campaigns. The projections are 538

Yohay Elam: Indeed, the No 1 tipping point state. Where it could go down to the wire and deprive me of sleep...