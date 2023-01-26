The preliminary estimate for the fourth quarter showed annualised growth of 2.9% (quarter-on-quarter growth multiplied by 4). This is a slowdown from the previous period (3.2%) but better than expected (2.6%).
Compared to the same quarter a year ago, the economy grew by only 1.0%, after 1.9% in the previous quarter. This growth is well below the trend rate (around 2% on average since 2000), reflecting the difficulties of growth in an environment of sharply rising interest rates.
Stronger-than-expected GDP growth could be seen as good news for the stock market. Investors can bet that the economy is adjusting relatively well to monetary tightening. But this is a very fragile hypothesis, as strong growth in the current monetary cycle will allow the Fed to raise rates faster or further than previously expected. Much of the rise in the Nasdaq100 since the start of the year has been driven by expectations that rates will be cut before the end of the year, despite assurances of the contrary from Fed officials.
In addition, the dollar index is hitting multi-month lows in the currency market, confirming that expectations of Fed dovishness are the main driver. The norm, in this case, would be for the dollar to strengthen in response to better-than-expected GDP growth data.
The combination of data and market reaction makes it necessary to pay close attention to what signals the Fed will send out after next Wednesday's meeting.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD doprs below 1.0900 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0900 during the American trading hours on Thursday. The upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US seem to be helping the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.2400
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2350 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The renewed US Dollar strength amid mixed risk mood and strong US data makes it difficult for the pair to build on Wednesday's gains.
Gold falls below $1,930 as US yields stretch higher
Gold price turned south and declined below $1,930 on Thursday. Following the better-than-expected GDP and Durable Goods Orders data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 3.5%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
ChainlinkPrice: LINK at risk of dropping 10% under inflated tail risk pressures
Chainlink (LINK) price action has been able to trade firmly higher in the beginning weeks of this year as quite a lot of tail risks from 2022 were moved a bit to the background.
NIO shares jump 5% in premarket on Tesla earnings coattails
Nio (NIO) stock has advanced 5.3% in Thursday's premarket due to Tesla (TSLA), the king of the electric vehicle industry, unveiling results of a bullish fourth quarter late Wednedsay.