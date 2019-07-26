The American consumer backed by a red hot labor market was not enough to keep the US economy from cooling in the second quarter as business investment stuttered beset by trade and global growth concerns.

Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.1% annual pace down from 3.1% in the first quarter, reported the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday, keeping the longest US expansion on record intact. The median estimate had been for a 1.8% increase.

Reuters

Consumer spending jumped 4.3% as households bought a wide range of goods and services including cars, food and entertainment and clothing. Consumption rose an anemic 1.1% pace in the first quarter.

An excellent job market with record low unemployment, 224,000 new positions in June and rising wages have given households the confidence and wherewithal to return to the stores and malls.

Consumption accounts for about 70% of US economic activity. The current rate of consumer expenditures is sufficient to drive about a 2% annual expansion of GDP.

Business on the other hand are faced with a dilemma. While US consumers are spending freely investment decisions are conditioned by global and domestic considerations.

The unsolved trade dispute with China, the potential impact of the British withdrawal from the EU and a general worldwide slowdown in growth have inhibited business optimism and delayed or prevented investment.

Non-residential fixed investment which covers line items as diverse as software, research equipment and structures fell 0.6%, in contrast to a 4.4% gain in the first quarter. It was the largest decline in more than three years. Expenditures on structures and manufacturing facilities dropped 11%.

Inventory shrinkage contributed to lower second quarter growth as well as firms elected to let the stocks that had been amassed in the prior quarter run down rather than replace them with new production. Had firms maintained inventory levels the economy would have expanded close to 3%.

International trade also subtracted from GDP. Government accounting methods add exports to economic growth and subtract imports. In the second quarter exports dropped 5.2%, curtailed by foreign tariffs and the strong dollar which makes US good more expensive. Imports rose slightly leaving a 0.63% deficit for GDP. Manufactured products led the decrease in exports.

Government spending on all levels, federal, state and local rose 5% adding 0.85% to GDP, the largest contribution since 2009. The increase was partly due to a rebound from the partial government shutdown which lasted for most of January.

The Federal Reserve meets next Wednesday and Thursday with a reduction in the fed funds rate almost universally expected. The futures place the odds for a 25 basis point cut at 80.6% and for a 50 point decrease at 19.4%.

CME Group

Second quarter GDP is one of the last major economic statistics that the governors will see before their decision. In general the US economy is showing few signs of retreat. The labor market is strong, retail sales have had a good year and though business spending and sentiment have weakened considerably, the primary factor is the lingering trade argument with China. Core inflation rose at a 1.8% pace in the second quarter close to the Fed’s 2% target.

If the Fed does take out a growth insurance policy on Wednesday it will be hard for the governors to justify more than that single 0.25% premium.