Global developments
Fed Chair Powell's testimony did not throw any further hawkish surprise. Powell exuded confidence as he said that it would be possible for the Fed to tackle inflation without jeopardizing growth. He said that Fed has not yet reached a decision on balance sheet normalization and that it would be discussed again in the January meeting. Global risk sentiment is positive after the testimony. US nominal yields are lower by 3-4bps across the curve and inflation expectations are higher. Lower real rates have caused the Dollar to weaken against DM as well as EM currencies. US equities ended higher with S&P 500 notching up a gain of 1%. Brent is higher at USD 84 per barrel. Focus today will be on the US December CPI print (headline exp 7% yoy, core exp 5.4% yoy).
Domestic developments
Domestic December CPI and November IIP data are due today post-market hours. Headline CPI print is expected at 5.8% yoy (higher as the base effect wears off).
Equities
The Nifty continued to extend the gains in the new year, ending 0.3% higher at 18055. Asian equities are trading positive with Hang Seng and Nikkei up 2%.
Bonds and rates
There was some respite seen in domestic bonds and Rates yesterday with Gsec yields lower by 3-4bps across the curve. 3y and 5y OIS ended 5bps lower at 5.21% and 5.56% respectively. SDL auction cutoffs we higher with 10y around 7.14%.
USD/INR
USD/INR opened below 74 and was under pressure throughout the session. It saw a brief short-covering bounce to 74 but got sold again there. We expect the pair to continue to remain under pressure amid upbeat risk sentiment and global Dollar weakness. 1y forward yield ended 8bps higher at 4.79% while 3m ATMF implied vols ended at the lowest level since September at 4.55%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 74.80 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.60 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
