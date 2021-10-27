US earnings update (MSFT Stock),(GOOGL Stock), (TWTR Stock), (HOOD Stock) and macro review [Video]

- Overview of market sentiment at the European open (1:16).
- Microsoft earnings (3:00).
- Alphabet earnings (4:19).
- AMD earnings (5:33).
- Twitter earnings (5:59).
- Robinhood earnings (7:14).
- China puts pressure on Evergrande's founder to take action (9:00).
- US ban on China Telecom signals broad concern over Beijing (10:51).
- Australian bond yields jump on inflation (11:46).
- UK reported the highest daily death toll since March (13:44).
- UK Chancellor Sunak to commit to fiscal discipline in the budget (14:36).
- Pfizer COVID vaccine for younger kids gets FDA approval (16:27).
- Main calendar events today US Durable Good, Bank of Canada meeting (16:40).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1600 amid worsening mood
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat around 1.1600 amid worsening market mood, as China Evergrande fears and US-Sino woes re-emerge. The US dollar despite rising inflation fears. All eyes on US Durable Goods data, corporate earnings and ECB decision.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3750, Brexit news, UK budget eyed
GBP/USD is retreating towards 1.3750 amid the US dollar pullback and risk-off mood. France braces for a Brexit fight over fishing issues while UK’s Frost hints at easy checks on EU imports. The UK Budget, US Durable Goods Orders in focus.
XAU/USD hangs near weekly lows, below $1,800 mark
Gold remains on the back foot around intraday low, down for the second consecutive day. Firmer US Treasury yields, inflation expectations underpin Fed tapering concerns, favoring bears. US dollar consolidates weekly gains ahead of the US Durable Goods Orders.
Dogecoin price to explode 50% as Shiba Inu profits head to DOGE
Dogecoin price has been on an uptrend for roughly a month, but the ascent seems to have evolved to a pattern that hints at a correction. Investors need to be aware of a short-term pullback for DOGE, which eventually results in a 50% climb.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision: Inflation prospects headline policy review Premium
The Bank of Canada is expected to continue tapering its asset purchases and maintain its current rate posture when it concludes it meeting on Wednesday at 10:00 am EDT. Overnight rate projected to be unchanged at 0.25%.