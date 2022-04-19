Twitter swings between gains and losses as Elon Musk’s unsolicited offer to buy the company hit a severe resistance from the board, which launched a poison pill.
Elsewhere, the week started quietly on Monday, as many European markets were closed for the Easter holiday. Trading volumes were slim, and the US indices swung between slim gains and losses following a bearish session on Friday which sent the S&P500 1.20% down and Nasdaq more than 2% lower, to a fresh one-month low.
Inflation worries, the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations, the intensifying war in Eastern Ukraine and rising energy prices weigh on appetite, while better-than-expected earnings from big US banks, including the Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, hint that the US earnings season could be a positive surprise and confirm that the US economy is resilient to higher inflation, higher energy prices, war disruptions and the Chinese lockdown.
Earnings from big US technology companies should help determining the short-term direction in US equities. Johnson & Johnson, IBM and Netflix will go to the earnings confessional today. Procter & Gamble, Tesla and United Airlines are due to report earnings on Wednesday, Snap, Dow, American Airlines and Philip Morris International on Thursday and American Express on Friday.
In commodities, gold flirted with the $2000 per ounce as crude oil hit $110pb mark on rising tensions in Eastern Ukraine, and unrest in Libya. Bitcoin trades near $40K, as appetite remains limited in technology assets.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces back above 1.0800 as USD bulls take a breather
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0800, rebounding amid a pullback in the US dollar despite a cautious market mood. The aggressive Fed's tightening bets and a probable EU embargo on Russian energy imports could keep a check on the pair's upside.
USD/JPY surges towards 128.50 on Fed-BOJ divergence, 130.00 eyed
USD/JPY is surging towards 128.50 as a broader strength in the US dollar deepens. Fed’s James Bullard sounded more hawkish than earlier on guidance for this fiscal year. Meanwhile, BOJ Governor Kuroda said that a weak yen is positive for the economy as a whole.
Gold remains pressured below $1,980 on stronger US dollar
Gold Price is looking to wipe out the previous gains, as it edges lower in the Asian trading this Tuesday. The unstoppable rally in the USD/JPY pair, fuelled by the Fed-BOJ policy imbalance, is bolstering the US dollar bid at gold’s expense.
ApeCoin price could see a massive run-up as whales continue to accumulate
ApeCoin price has shown a major technical confluence of bullish signal that forecasts that good things are bound to happen. The crypto market shows good health, making this run-up possible.
French Elections Preview: EUR/USD buy opportunity? Macron lead is underestimated, three scenarios Premium
Once bitten, twice shy – Investors are still licking the wounds from Brexit, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other improbable events that became reality.