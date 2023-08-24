Data out of the US pointed to a further build-up of pro-inflationary risks from the labour market, giving the Dollar a fresh boost intraday.
Fresh data showed weekly jobless claims fell to 230K, down from 240K and 250K in the previous two weeks. This is the lowest level since May. Initial jobless claims fell to 1,702K from 1,711K the previous week, remaining in a downtrend.
Futures markets are pricing in a 48% chance of a hike before November, the highest since early July. This repricing is working on the Dollar’s side, pushing short-term bond yields higher and raising the risk-free yield bar.
The other report, Durable Goods Orders, wasn’t very encouraging. Total orders fell 5.2%, almost wiping out the previous two months’ gains (+4.4% and 2.0%). Orders excluding transport, which adds volatility to the indicator, rose by 0.5%. By the same amount, new orders are now above the previous all-time high reached in the middle of last year. While the latter indicator was above analysts’ average forecasts, it indicates a barely vibrant economic expansion.
This combination of factors suggests that companies are reluctant to invest but are forced to hire and pay higher wages.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0850 as USD preserves strength
EUR/USD recovered to the 1.0850 area following dovish Fed commentary on Thursday but lost its traction. The negative shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by falling US equity indexes, helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD stays deep in red below 1.2650 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD finds it difficult to rebound and trades deep in negative territory below 1.2650 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The sharp decline seen in Wall Street's main indexes provide a boost to safe-haven USD and weighs heavily on the pair.
Gold clings to modest gains near $1,920 Premium
After falling toward $1,910, Gold price reversed its direction and turned positive on the day near $1,920. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 4.2% and erased a portion of its daily gains on dovish Fed commentary, allowing XAU/USD to cling to modest daily gains.
XRP price poised for recovery on popularity with South Korean traders and SEC lawsuit development
XRP price is likely on track for a 55% price rally with two bullish catalysts. South Korean investors' preference for XRP and the latest developments in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. These two catalysts are likely to push XRP price higher in the short term.
MULN stock rises 68%, but that’s too little, too late for NASDAQ
MULN stock is destined for the pink sheets. The stock needed to achieve a close above $1.00 by the close of the regular session on Tuesday, August 22, and hold that threshold every session through September 5 in order to retain its NASDAQ listing.