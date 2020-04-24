New orders sink 14.4%, most in six years.

Ex-transport purchases fall 0.2%, much less than forecast.

Core capital goods orders surprise rising 0.1%.

Boeing loses $16.3 billion in aircraft orders.

New orders for long-lasting consumer and industrial goods collapsed in March as store closures and social restrictions brought commercial life to a standstill.

Overall purchases for items as diverse as lawn tractors, home freezers and airliners fell 14.4%, more than the -11.9% median forecast and following a revised 1.2% gain in February.

Durable goods orders

Ex-transport orders

Orders excluding the transportation sector, in practice the aircraft business of Boeing Company of Chicago, dropped just 0.2% far less than the -5.8% median estimate. The airplane manufacturer saw cancellations of $16.3 billion in plane orders in March

Durable goods orders, ex-transport

Business investment

Core capital goods, which track business investment purchases, climbed 0.1%, a 6% decline had been forecast. These orders slipped 0.8% in February. Shipments in this category fell 0.2%. Officially known as non-defense capital goods orders ex-aircraft, it is an analog for the equipment investment figure in the Bureau of Economic Analysis’s first quarter GDP calculation due next week.

Non-defense capital goods orders ex-aircraft

FXStreet

While the resilience of business orders was a major surprise it is possible that the longer lead times required for large business expenditures had booked purchases in March that were been planned and approved before the pandemic shutdowns were contemplated. The April figures will be more informative on business spending projections into the second quarter.

Market reactions was muted as US economic figures have lost much of their ability to shock after the labor market debacle of the past five weeks.