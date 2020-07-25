- Durable goods orders forecast to continue their recovery.
- Business spending again expected to trail consumption.
- Dollar unlikely to gain from durable goods confirmation.
The US consumer did not renege on May’s promise in June. Retail sales added 7.5% last month following the 18.2% burst in May, giving the two months a 25.7% gain, more than the 22.9% loss in March and April.
Retail sales
FXStreet
Durable goods orders followed suit scoring 15.8% in May after losing 18.3% in April and 16.7% in March. That pace is expected to moderate to 6.5%in June though there is room for improvement, the May consensus estimate of 10.9% was understated by 44%.
Order outside of the transportation sector are expected to rise 3.5% after May’s 3.7% increase and a combined 10.1% loss in March and April. Non-defense capital goods ex-aircraft, a proxy for business spending, is predicted to climb 1.5% in June after the May 1.6% gain and March and April’s 7.9% loss.
Consumption in June
Consumers have given an excellent account of themselves since the lockdowns ended spending more in retail sales than the economy forfeited in March and April. As durable goods are a set of overall sales there is every reason to expect their totals in June to mirror the wider consumption.
The control group of retail sales, the government’s GDP consumption component rose a total 15.7% in May and June also more than compensating for the 12.4% drop in April—these sales rose 3.2% in March.
Business spending and ISM surveys
Despite the unexpected and forceful recovery in manufacturing and services purchasing manager’s indexes in June, to 52.6 from 43.1 and 57.2 from 45.4 respectively and the even stronger surge in new orders scores, 56.4 from 31.8 in manufacturing and 61.6 from 41.9 in services, business spending has not recovered to the same degree as its retail cousins.
FXStreet
The non-defense capital goods category of durable goods orders, a well-known proxy for business investment spending will have recovered less than half its pandemic losses if the June forecast is accurate.
Business spending fell 1.3% in March and 6.6% in April and rose just 1.6% in May. If the June increase is correct at 1.5% it will amount to just 40% of the combined 7.9%.
Business spending, durable goods
Conclusion and markets
Business managers are clearly hesitant to commit scarce resources to investment and personnel until the direction of the economy is certain. The burst of consumption in May did not bring on a strong reply from managers.
It is possible that the continuation of heightened consumer spending in June may have unleashed business credit cards. But it also possible and probably more understandable, considering the recent trauma, that managers will be very cautious in hiring and investment.
The problem for the economy is that those spending decisions are the ones that return people to employment.
For markets and the dollar durable goods will likely provide little new information. Even if considerably better than the forecast it will only confirm the retail figures. If it is unexpectedly worse then the recent dollar selling will look prescient.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
