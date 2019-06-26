- Core capital goods orders rise 0.4% in May
- Core goods shipments gain 0.7%, after 0.4% in April
- Trade deficit in goods widens in May
Business spending rose more than anticipated last month helping to offset the April decline and keep the economy from slowing further in the second quarter.
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, the Commerce Department’s category that is an oft used proxy for business investment climbed 0.4% in May partially reversing the prior 1.0% drop. The median prediction had been for a gain of 0.1%. Capital spending increased an average of 0.7% per month in the first quarter but fell 0.3% per in the fourth quarter of last year. These orders were 2.3% higher on the year.
Shipments of these goods increased 0.7% in May adding to the 0.4% gain in April which was revised from flat. Core capital goods deliveries are the business equipment spending component used by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) to calculate gross domestic product. This category contracted in the first quarter for the first time in three years.
Overall durable goods orders sank 1.3% in May and the April decrease was worse than initially reported at -2.8% from -2.1%. Unfilled orders decreased 0.5%, the biggest drop since June 2016 and an indication that the weakness in manufacturing will likely continue.
The continuing US trade dispute with China is the most salient reason for the pullback in sentiment and activity in the factory sector. The impact of the competing tariffs has had relatively little impact on US GDP and has had more direct effect on growth in China. But the uncertainty and the prospect of worse trade sanctions in the future have caused American business to pull back on spending. It may also be the logic behind the unexpectedly poor payroll figures in February and May which averaged just 94,000 about half the annual average.
Orders excluding those of the transportation sector rose 0.3%, better than the 0.1% prediction though the previous month was adjusted to -0.1% from unchanged.
Transportation orders fell 4.6% in May after plunging 7.6% in April. Boeing Company of Chicago the largest US commercial airplane manufacturer reported no new orders in May after receiving but four April.
The company’s fastest selling aircraft the 737MAX was grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration in March after two crashes in five months that killed all passengers and crew. The accidents have been linked to computer control software designed to prevent stalling at low speeds.
The company did receive an order for 200 737 MAX plane at the Paris AIR Show earlier in the month from International Group, the first new purchase since the aircraft was grounded.
In a separate report from the Commerce Department the trade deficit in manufactured goods rose 5.1% in May to $74.5 billion as the gain in imports was greater than that of exports. Imports were $214.7billion, exports $140.2 billion.
Trade deficits in goods subtract from GDP in the BEA’s calculation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
