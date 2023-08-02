The US downgrade has been the catalyst for selling across stock markets and other assets, while oil prices have fallen despite the fall in US stockpiles, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
US downgrade knocks risk appetite
“August has a long-standing reputation as a tough month for equities. So far, the reaction to the US debt downgrade appears to be another boost to this old market adage. While there isn’t much new in the downgrade itself, it seems to have been the trigger for some wider selling. With softer data and earnings also hitting sentiment, stocks seem ripe for an August correction.”
Crude oil slumps despite inventory draw
“Today’s move in crude oil seems to have a classic ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’ tone to it. Demand appears to be recovering well, if today’s inventory figures are anything to go by, but with the US downgrade affecting risk appetite across the board traders don’t seem inclined to push their luck any further in the short term.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0950 as USD rally continues
EUR/USD trades at fresh multi-week lows below 1.0950 on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose by 324,000 in July, much higher than the market expectation of 189,000, and provided a boost to the US Dollar.
GBP/USD slumps to multi-week lows below 1.2700
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in nearly a month below 1.2700 on Wednesday. The US Dollar continues to benefit from the risk-averse market atmosphere and upbeat employment data, weighing heavily on the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD pressuring a critical support level Premium
The US Dollar suffered a short-lived setback early on Wednesday but recovered its poise mid-European morning. The XAU/USD pair peaked at $1,954.81 a troy ounce but currently trades at around $1,935 as a dismal market mood and encouraging United States (US) data backs the Greenback.
Bitcoin price spikes as MicroStrategy’s Saylor may increase BTC holdings after $750 million stock sale
Bitcoin price has made a commendable move in the lower timeframe, rising despite the overall lack of volatility. With a little push from software developer firm MicroStrategy, the flagship crypto has reclaimed levels last seen around July 24.
DJIA stock futures fall on US rating downgrade, ADP surprise
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is watching its futures track lower on Wednesday after Fitch downgraded the US federal government’s credit rating.