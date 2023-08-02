Share:

The US downgrade has been the catalyst for selling across stock markets and other assets, while oil prices have fallen despite the fall in US stockpiles, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

US downgrade knocks risk appetite

“August has a long-standing reputation as a tough month for equities. So far, the reaction to the US debt downgrade appears to be another boost to this old market adage. While there isn’t much new in the downgrade itself, it seems to have been the trigger for some wider selling. With softer data and earnings also hitting sentiment, stocks seem ripe for an August correction.”

Crude oil slumps despite inventory draw

“Today’s move in crude oil seems to have a classic ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’ tone to it. Demand appears to be recovering well, if today’s inventory figures are anything to go by, but with the US downgrade affecting risk appetite across the board traders don’t seem inclined to push their luck any further in the short term.”