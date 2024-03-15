The USD Index (DXY) managed to reverse part of the recent drop.

Markets largely anticipate the Fed to trim its rates in June.

US inflation (CPI and PPI) remained sticky in February.

Investors now debate how many rate cuts the Fed can deliver.

During a very constructive week, the US Dollar (USD) managed to regain some composure and end its first week in positive territory after three consecutive declines, motivating the USD Index (DXY) to reclaim the area beyond 103.00 in the latter part of the week.

However, another test of the critical 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.69 remained elusive, hence exposing the index to a potential resurgence of the selling bias.

In the meantime, adding to the upward momentum in the Greenback, US yields further extended their recovery, reaching the area of three-week tops across various maturities, aligning with investors' growing perception of a rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) June 12 event. This sentiment was reinforced by another set of firm inflation prints for the month of February, which showed a higher-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) as well as Producer Price Index (PPI).

The FedWatch Tool, operated by CME Group, corroborates the aforementioned sentiment, indicating that the probability of a 25 bps decrease in the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) in June is at around 55%, barely changing from a month ago.

When considering central banks and inflation dynamics among G10 countries, both the Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB) are still viewed as reducing their interest rates around the summer period, while the Bank of England (BoE) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) are predicted to start their easing cycles later in the year. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) remains the exception, as speculation has been on the rise that the bank could finally hike rates, albeit by a meagre 10-15 bps, at its gathering on March 18–19.

Growing debate: How many rate cuts?

Data-wise, investors were closely following the release of US inflation figures gauged by the CPI and PPI, which turned out to come on the strong side of markets’ expectations, which in turn morphed into a fresh bout of oxygen for the Greenback and the USD Index (DXY). Extra legs to the Dollar’s recovery also emerged from fewer-than-expected Initial Jobless Claims during the week ended on March 9, propping up the view of a still tight labour market.

While the possibility of a rate cut in June continues to grow, sticky inflation readings and the persistent tightness of the labour market allows investors to start factoring in the probability that the Fed might reduce its interest rates just a couple of times instead of the three rate cuts insofar anticipated.

Rate cut conundrum: Boiling down to the essentials

Regarding the upcoming FOMC event on March 19–20, the potential wording as well as views on the potential timing of upcoming rate cuts will be in the spotlight, as will the Committee's opinion on the progress and outlook for inflation and employment.

Furthermore, considering the increasing likelihood of monetary easing by both the ECB and the Fed around the same time, the stronger position of US fundamentals is expected to maintain the Dollar's strength against its G10 counterparts (particularly the Euro) in the next few months at least.

DXY technical outlook

The daily chart shows an imminent resistance zone around the 200-day SMA at 103.69. Once this region is cleared, the index may attempt to rise to the 2024 top at 104.97 (February 14). North from here, a little challenge awaits at the weekly peak of 106.00 (November 10), followed by the November high of 107.11 (November 1).

On the flip side, the March low of 102.35 (March 8) emerges as a decent contention zone. If the DXY falls further, it may approach its December bottom of 100.61 (December 28), which is prior to the important 100.00 barrier and the 2023 low of 99.57 from July 14.

In the grand scheme of things, as long as the index remains below the 200-day SMA, the prognosis is negative.