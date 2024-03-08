Share:

The USD Index (DXY) dropped to two-month lows near 102.30.

Investors continue to see the Fed reducing rates in June.

US NFP came in above expectations, but wage inflation receded.

Fed officials and Chairman Powell maintained their cautious tone.

In quite a dreadful week, the Greenback traded on the defensive in every single session, coming under heightened downside pressure soon after the USD Index (DXY) clinched fresh March tops near 104.30 on March 1.

Furthermore, by breaking the critical 200-day SMA at 103.71, the index opened the door to a deeper pullback on the short-term horizon. Also bolstering the downtrend in the Greenback, US yields retreated further and challenged multi-week lows across different maturities, all pari passu with firmer investors’ conviction of an interest-rate cut at the June 12 event. This scenario was reinforced by the strong resilience of the US economy, sticky (albeit on a downward path) inflation, and the still-tight labour market.

Supporting the statement above, the FedWatch Tool, operated by CME Group, indicates that the likelihood of a 25 basis points (bps) decrease in the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) in June has risen to almost 60%, compared to approximately 40% one month earlier.

Meanwhile, the increasing likelihood of a “soft landing” for the US economy as well as a broad-based cautious outlook on domestic inflation (mainly core consumer prices) allowed Fed policymakers to maintain a hawkish tone in their comments, a view that was also shared by Chairman Jerome Powell at both his semiannual testimonies.

It is worth noting that, despite further tightening remaining off the table for the time being, FOMC Governor Michelle Bowman remarked on Thursday that the US economy has not reached a stage where the Federal Reserve should consider lowering interest rates. She emphasized that although the outlook leans towards declining inflation and eventual rate reductions, the possibility of implementing tighter monetary policy cannot be dismissed.

Back to inflation, the latest inflation figures measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) rose more than estimated during January, adding to previous readings in the same line from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Prices (PPI).

When examining central banks and the inflationary dynamics among G10 countries (excluding the Bank of Japan), a notable parallel can be observed between the Federal Reserve and its prominent counterparts. This comparison highlights that both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) are anticipated to defer policy rate cuts until after the summer period.

New risk looms: US CPI data on the horizon

Data-wise, in the US, it was a mixed week that saw a healthy print from the final S&P Global Services PMI along with the loss of momentum in the ISM Services PMI reading. Speaking about the labour market, a weaker-than-expected ADP report faced firmer JOLTs Job Openings and another stellar print from US job creation after Nonfarm Payrolls surprised to the upside in February, despite wage inflation showing some signs of further cooling.

Next of note in the upcoming week will be the publication of US inflation figures measured by the CPI for February, which is predicted to maintain the downward trend.

Bottom line

In light of the increasing possibility that both the ECB and the Fed could start loosening their monetary conditions at roughly the same time, the better position of US fundamentals should keep the Dollar on the positive foot against its G10 peers (particularly the Euro) in the latter part of the year.

DXY technical outlook

On the daily chart, there is an immediate contention zone at the so-far March low of 102.35 (March 8). If the DXY declines further, it may reach its December low of 100.61 (December 28), which is before the critical 100.00 barrier and the 2023 low of 99.57 printed on July 14.

On the flip side, if the index manages to reclaim the 200-day SMA at 103.71, it might then attempt a move to the 2024 peak at 104.97 (February 14). After this area is passed, a small obstacle lies ahead at the weekly peak of 106.00 (November 10), seconded by the November top of 107.11 (November 1).

Looking at the broader picture, while below the 200-day SMA, the outlook for the index is expected to remain bearish.