The euro was little changed on Friday after strong Eurozone consumer price index (CPI) data. According to Eurostat, the headline inflation rose from 4.9% in November to 5.0% in December. That increase was bigger than the median estimate of 5.0%. It was also the highest level since the euro was created two decades ago. This increase was driven by a rise in food, alcohol, tobacco, and other things. Worse, inflation will likely keep rising because of the disruptions caused by the Omicron variant. Therefore, investors will be focusing on the actions of the European Central Bank (ECB), which has committed to easy-money policies.

The Swiss franc declined sharply even after the positive economic numbers from Switzerland. The data revealed that the country’s unemployment rate tumbled to 2.4% in December. This drop was better than the median estimate of 2.5%. It means that the country has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the world. Additional data revealed that the country’s retail sales soared in November during the holiday season. Sales, which are important indications of consumer spending, increased from 2.2% in October to 5.8% in November. Elsewhere, in the UK, the home price index (HPI) rose to 9.8% in December.

The US dollar moved sideways after the US published the latest non-farm payrolls data. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the country’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% in November to 3.9% in December. This happened as the economy added over 199k jobs. The labor participation rate rose to 61.9% while the average hourly earnings jumped to 5.9%. These weak jobs numbers came a few hours after the Fed hinted that it would get more aggressive in a bid to lower inflation. Elsewhere, in Canada, the economy added 54.7k jobs while the unemployment rate declined to 5.9%.

EUR/CHF

The EURCHF rally accelerated after the latest Eurozone inflation data. It rose to a high of 1.0423, which was the highest level since December 23rd. On the four-hour chart, the pair managed to move above the key resistance level at 1.0390, which was the highest level on Monday. It also moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving average and the Ichimoku cloud. The pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance level at 1.0433.

AUD/USD

The AUDUSD pair declined sharply on Friday as Australia announced new restrictions. The pair fell to a low of 0.7151, which was the lowest level since December 22. The price is also below the key resistance at 0.7278, which was the highest level on December 31. It also moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages and is approaching the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling today.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair moved sideways after disappointing US jobs data. It is trading at 1.1300, where it has been in the past few days. It is still between the rectangle channel shown in red. Also, the pair is along the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. Therefore, the pair will likely hold steady as investors assess the impact of the job market on the Fed.