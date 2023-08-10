USD: Risk aversion is mild so far but core G10 outperforms
In the context discussed earlier in this week, I noted that the US dollar could potentially strengthen further due to reduced market activity and lower volatility. Although the dollar did experience some strengthening, this was primarily driven by risk aversion rather than yield changes. However, this trend has partially reversed, particularly following a late rally in the S&P 500 the previous night.
Federal Reserve President Harker explicitly mentioned the possibility of rate cuts in 2024, leading to a retreat in 10-year yields to around 4.00%. While there was a period of yield curve steepening, the recent dip in equities before the late rally was influenced partly by declines in bank stocks and additional signs of economic fragility in China. The 2s10s yield curve reverted by approximately 8 basis points, maintaining a significant inversion of about 75 basis points, despite the earlier steepening.
The sources of risk aversion we're observing now are not novel for the markets. The US regional banks played a pivotal role in triggering a major risk aversion episode in March, and the persistent economic challenges in China have remained a consistent factor. Consequently, it's challenging to envision this current wave of risk aversion rapidly escalating beyond its current state. However, this perspective doesn't downplay the potential headwinds posed by the US banking sector.
It's worth highlighting that nearly six months after the crisis-driven market turmoil, the support mechanisms implemented at that time continue to be effective. Recent data on the Fed's balance sheet, up to last Wednesday, revealed a further increase in the Bank Term Funding Program to a new record high of $105.7 billion. Alongside significant loans to banks via the Federal Home Loan Bank, this indicates ongoing vulnerabilities within the banking sector that could unexpectedly undermine investor confidence. At the very least, this underscores the fact that credit flow to the real economy will continue to face obstacles. Potential downgrades of major financial institutions by Moody's could exacerbate financial tightening, as a broader range of banks concentrate on strengthening their balance sheets.
Fed’s bank term funding program hits a new record
Source: Bloomberg, Macrobond & MUFG GMR
In terms of currency performance, the US dollar exhibited strong performance both yesterday and on a month-to-date basis. Among the G10 currencies, the euro, Swiss franc (CHF), and Japanese yen (JPY) have been the top three performers after the dollar. On the flip side, the New Zealand dollar (NZD), Australian dollar (AUD), and Canadian dollar (CAD) have displayed the weakest performance, aligning with the typical risk-off pattern in G10 FX markets.
China's role in the risk-off trend is notable. Following weak trade data the previous day, yesterday's inflation figures confirmed China's entry into a deflationary phase. The year-on-year Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate declined from 0.0% to -0.3%, while the Producer Price Index (PPI) stood at -4.4%. This deflationary environment is driven by subdued domestic demand, particularly as China grapples with ongoing challenges in the property market. Concerns were further heightened by missed bond payments from Country Garden. The recent strength of the dollar has somewhat diminished, partly due to a stronger-than-anticipated USD/CNY fixing by the People's Bank of China (PBoC), although the enduring influence of rate spreads not seen in over a decade will continue to exert pressure on the Chinese yuan (CNY).
Given this global context, it's highly likely that the US dollar will maintain a strong position. If risk aversion intensifies, especially leading up to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release today a worst-case scenario could entail a significantly higher-than-expected CPI reading, potentially exerting further downward pressure on global equity markets. However, it seems improbable that a much stronger CPI print will materialize, particularly with rental disinflation only beginning to take effect.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains stuck in range below 0.6550, as US CPI awaited
AUD/USD is consolidating gains, keeping its range play intact below 0.6550 in Thursday's Asian session. Investors stay cautious amid softening Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations and US-China woes. The US Dollar awaits the key US CPI data for fresh impetus.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1000, with eyes on US inflation data
EUR/USD is treading water within a key technical envelope below 1.1000 in Asia this Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the critical US CPI data, which could influence the Fed policy path and the US Dollar valuations. ECB Economic Bulletin also eyed.
Gold could test 200 DMA on hot US Consumer Price Index data Premium
Gold price is replicating the moves seen in the first half of Wednesday on the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) day. The United States Dollar (USD) buyers take a breather, awaiting the critical US inflation data for a fresh directional impetus.
Shiba Inu price leads weekly gains with a 20% rise but now stands vulnerable to corrections
Shiba Inu price has emerged as one of the best-performing assets this month, leading the crypto market gains, especially this past week. However, looking at the market indicators, it seems like this might not last for long should SHIB holders decide against sustaining their gains.
US CPI Preview: Upside surprises likely to boost US Dollar sharply Premium
The US is scheduled to release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July on Thursday, August 10 at 12:30 GMT. This report is expected to be the most significant economic release of the week. Additionally, the weekly Jobless Claims report will be published simultaneously.