The US dollar has rallied against almost every other currency in the world in the past week, particularly versus emerging market ones, as investors avoid risk assets and ramp up bets in favour of Federal Reserve policy tightening.

Emerging market currencies have been especially badly hit in the past seven days, with many down more than 1% versus the USD and some, notably the Brazilian real and South African rand, trading more than 3% lower. China’s ongoing regulatory crackdown on some of its largest tech companies has soured sentiment in the market, as has concerns that the aggressive spread of the delta variant could stall the global economic recovery. While vaccines remain effective against the strain first detected in India, their efficacy is somewhat less relative to the original disease and countries around the world will therefore need to vaccinate a higher percentage of their population before fully opening up their economies.

The big concern for investors at the moment is that many nations are still seeing cases grow exponentially, and have yet to reach a peak in their latest waves of infection. The situation in Asia, where vaccinations have largely lagged behind the developed world, is currently as bad as it has been during the entire pandemic period. New caseloads continue to rise aggressively in Japan, Thailand and South Korea, to name a few. There are also concerning signs in the US, which has seen a jump in contagion levels across the country, particularly in many of the southern states where vaccine hesitancy is high.

Investors have reacted as one would expect. The higher risk emerging market currencies have sold-off, as have equity markets, with the S&P 500 index retracing from its all-time highs. Higher risk G10 currencies have also suffered, particularly the Australian and New Zealand dollars, although sterling is also now back trading around the 1.36 level for the first time in around a month. The US dollar has been supported on two fronts, benefitting due to its status as a safe-haven currency and following Wednesday’s hawkish FOMC meeting minutes that opened the door to QE tapering before the end of the year.

According to FOMC members, ‘sustained further progress’ was required in order for the US economy to reach the bank’s goal of full employment. But, they feel that if the economy continues to perform as expected in the coming months, then the point at which the bank can start to unwind its accomodative monetary policy and reduce the pace of asset purchases may be reached this year. The big question now will be whether or not the recent surge in infection levels in the US will derail or delay the Fed’s path to policy normalisation. We will be closely monitoring comments from FOMC chair Jerome Powell at the annual Jackson Hole conference next week for any indication that this may perhaps be the case.