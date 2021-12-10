The British pound retreated slightly on Friday after the relatively weak UK economic numbers. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the country’s economy expanded by 4.6% in the third quarter. This increase was relatively lower than the median estimate of 6.6%. In October, the country’s economy rose by 0.1%, which was lower than the estimated 0.4%. Other numbers were also relatively weak. For example, construction output fell by 1.8% while industrial production declined by 0.6%. These numbers signal the fact that the economy is struggling, which means that the Federal Reserve will likely hold steady in its meeting next week.
The euro tilted lower after the relatively strong German consumer inflation data. According to the country’s statistics agency, the headline inflation rose to 5.2% in November. This was the biggest increase in more than two decades. It was also in line with what most analysts were expecting. The harmonized inflation rose by 6.0%. Elsewhere, in Spain and Italy, industrial production declined by 0.9% and 0.6% last month. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the European Central Bank will be relatively cautious before accelerating the tightening process.
The US dollar rose modestly against most currencies after the US published the latest inflation numbers. The data reveals that the prices of most items continued rising last month. The headline CPI rose from 6.2% in October to 6.8% in November. This was the biggest number in more than 32 years. The price of the basket used by the statistics agency rose from $276.59 to $277. Meanwhile, excluding the volatile food and energy prices, inflation rose from 4.6% to 4.9%. These numbers mean that the Federal Reserve has the incentive for maintaining a hawkish policy in next week’s policy meeting.
EUR/GBP
The EURGBP declined after the mixed data from the Eurozone and the UK. The pair fell to a low of 0.8537, which was the lowest level since Wednesday. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved to the 25-day moving average. It is also between the 50% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level while the Relative Vigor Index (RVI) has moved below the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep retreating in the near term.
ETH/USD
The ETHUSD declined sharply as cryptocurrency prices retreated. It fell to a low of 4,018, which was lower than this week’s high of more than 4,400. The pair has formed a head and shoulders pattern and moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The MACD has also moved below the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling during the weekend.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair managed to erase most of the gains made on Thursday. It declined to a low of 1.1270, which was the lowest level since yesterday morning. The pair managed to move slightly below the middle line of the Bollinger Bands. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic Oscillator have also declined. The pair will likely keep falling in the American session.
