The US dollar rose slightly on Monday morning as investors reflected on the strong American jobs data. On Friday, data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that the American economy added over 431k jobs in March this year. This increase was strong even though it was lower than the 750k jobs that were created in February. The unemployment rate declined to 3.6%, the lowest level since the pandemic started. Wages also kept rising in March. As a result, there is a likelihood that the Fed will be more hawkish. In a statement to the FT, Fed’s Mary Daily said that she would support a 50 basis point hike in May. She estimates that the neutral rate will be between 2.3% and 2.5%.
The euro declined against the British pound and the US dollar as the EU considers more sanctions against Russia. There are also concerns that the EU will soon have a gas crisis now that the bloc has rejected the proposal to pay for its deliveries in euros. The currency will react to the latest German trade numbers that will come out in the morning session. Analysts expect these numbers will show that the country’s imports rose by 1.45 while exports rose by 1.5%. As a result, the trade surplus is expected to have increased to over 9.6 billion euros. The EU will also publish the latest producer price index data.
The economic calendar will have a few additional events today. In the United States, the statistics agency will publish the February factory order numbers. Analysts expect that these orders rose by 1.4% in February. The other key data to watch will be the Turkish consumer price index data, which is expected to show that the headline CPI rose by 61.60% in March. Earlier today, the Australian Bureau of Statistics published strong retail sales numbers. The data came as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) started its monetary policy meeting.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair maintained a bearish trend as the US dollar rose. It declined to a low of 1.1042, which was lower than last week’s high of 1.1185. It has also dropped below the important support at 1.1138, which was the highest point on March 18. It has also moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving average while the RSI has moved below the neutral point at 50. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling today.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD has been in a tight range in the past few days. It is trading at 1.3110, which is also lower than March 23 high of 1.3296. It has also moved slightly below the 25-day moving average while the MACD is slightly below the neutral level. Therefore, the outlook for the pair is neutral with a bearish bias.
EUR/CHF
The EURCHF pair has been in a tight range in the past two days. It is trading at 1.0220, which is lower than last week’s high of 1.0384. On the four-hour chart, the pair has moved below the 25-day MA. It has also formed a small bearish flag pattern while the Relative Strength Index has moved slightly above the oversold level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling today.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1000 as dollar continues to gather strength
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide during the European trading hours toward 1.1000. Despite the relatively upbeat market mood on Monday, the greenback continues to gather strength on the back of rising US Treasury bond yields. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors eye geopolitical headlines.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3100, eyes on BOE's Cunliffe
GBP/USD has edged lower toward 1.3100 with the dollar holding its ground at the beginning of the week. Supported by rising US yields, the US Dollar Index continues to stretch higher toward 99.00, weighing on the pair.
Gold key levels to watch amid cautious markets
Gold price continues to remain at the mercy of the dynamics in the US bond market and the developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Altcoins pause on account of big crypto
Bitcoin price is bracketing around the yearly open and shows no signs of breaking out. Moreover, a directional bias seems to be absent. Ethereum and Ripple are both facing crucial hurdles.
TWTR soars as Elon Musk buys stake
News broke this morning that Tesla boss Elon Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter. The news immediately saw TWTR stock soar and rally strongly.