The US dollar rose against key currencies ahead and after the latest US non-farm payrolls data. The numbers published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that the economy added more than 850k jobs in June after adding more than 559k jobs in May. The unemployment rate rose to 5.9% while manufacturing payrolls rose by more than 15k. In addition, the average hourly earnings increased by 3.7% on a year-on-year basis. These numbers show that the American economy is tightening as the country reopens. This trend will likely continue in the next few months.
The euro declined against the US dollar even after the relatively positive producer price index (PPI) data. The numbers revealed that the bloc’s PPI rose from 0.9% to 1.3%. This increase was better than the median estimate of 1.2%. The PPI increased by 9.6% year-on-year after rising by 7.6% in May. This was a better performance than the median estimate of 9.5%. These numbers show that the gap between producer and consumer inflation is widening signaling that companies are not adding costs to consumers. The numbers came a day after Markit published strong Eurozone manufacturing PMI data.
Global stocks were little changed even as technology executives welcomed the new global tax deal. Nasdaq 100 futures rose by 25 points while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones were little changed. In Europe, the DAX, FTSE 100, and CAC 40 indices were also little changed. Joe Biden’s administration scored a big win after most countries agreed to a new global minimum tax. This means that signatory countries will not have a significantly lower tax rate. It will also ensure that all companies in the countries pay a minimum tax rate of at least 15%. The new agreement came at a time when the Biden administration is considering raising US corporate taxes from 21% to 28%.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair declined to a multi-month low of 1.1820. On the daily chart, the pair is approaching the neckline of the previous double-top pattern at 1.1.1700. It has also moved below the 25-day and 15-day exponential moving averages (EMA) while the signal and histogram of the MACD have moved below the neutral line. It has also moved below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the 38.2% retracement level at 1.1710.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair declined to a low of 1.3735, which was the lowest level since April 19. On the four-hour chart, the pair declined below the short- and long-term moving averages while the signal and histogram of the MACD moved below the neutral line. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also hovering near the oversold level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling with the next target being at 1.3700.
AUD/USD
The AUDUSD pair declined to 0.7450. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved below the important support at 0.7477. It has also moved below the short and longer-term moving averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is slightly above the oversold level. The signal and histogram of the MACD have moved below the neutral line. Therefore, the pair may keep falling as bears target the next key support at 0.7400.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces in the aftermath of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has recovered to 1.1850 after the US reported an increase of 850,000, better than expected yet with limited upward revisions. Wages are up only 0.3% monthly.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.3750 after NFP, amid virus worries
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, above pre-Nonfarm Payrolls levels. While America's jobs figures beat estimates, the event triggered a decline in the dollar after the initial rise. Worries about the Delta virus variant are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD refreshes weekly tops post-NFP, remains below $1,800
Gold spiked to over one week tops in reaction to mixed US jobs report, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained capped below the $1,800 mark. The headline NFP print smashed expectations and showed that the US economy added 850K new jobs in June.
XRP price might rally 25% as RippleX partners with Mintable
XRP price is treading dangerously close to a support barrier, a failure to hold above which could lead to a revisit of June 26 and June 27 levels. This pullback is not bearish per se as it allows buyers an opportunity to accumulate, anticipating future gains.
AMC Share Price: Shares tumble as #AMCBonds goes viral on social media
NYSE:AMC has been spinning its tires in the mud over the past week as the recent short squeeze attempt seems to have stalled for the time being. On Thursday, shares of AMC extended its losses and fell by 4.34% to close the first trading day of the second half of 2021 at $54.22.