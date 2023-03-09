USD: Dollar remains volatile
The dollar has strengthened significantly against the euro since around the beginning of February, making up some of the losses during the months before. This was due to a series of better-than-expected U.S. economic data and higher-than-expected inflation data. This led to interest rate expectations for the U.S. rising more than for the euro zone, which made the dollar more attractive. Varying economic data should continue to drive rapidly changing expectations for policy rates in both economies, in our view. The environment thus remains very uncertain. However, neither currency should become more attractive. EURUSD should thus remain in a volatile sideways movement around 1.08 for the time being. In the medium term, we expect a slow weakening of the dollar, as interest rates should start to fall here earlier than in the euro zone.
JPY: Yen weakens somewhat
In the wake of the recent rise in yields in the Eurozone, the yen weakened gradually against the euro in recent trading weeks. This development comes from the Bank of Japan's control of the yield curve (yields of Japanese 10-year government bonds are kept in a corridor of +/- 25bp to +/- 50bp). We expect the volatility of the currency pair to increase in the coming months on the days of the respective central bank meetings. In the medium term, we expect that above all the monetary policy decisions of the two central banks will be decisive for the exchange rate. A brightening economic outlook in the Eurozone argues for a firmer euro from an economic perspective.
CHF: Swiss franc continues stable trend
The SNB tightened monetary policy further in December and increased the key SNB interest rate by 50bp to 1.0%. The current challenging environment, with high inflation rates at the global level and high geopolitical risks, continues to favor the franc as a safe haven currency. Although the outlook for the global economy remains challenging, the first signs of a slight improvement in the situation are visible. In this environment, the franc should gradually lose its attractiveness as a safe haven. In the short term, however, the upcoming decisions of the two central banks, the ECB and the SNB, are likely to cause volatility in the EUR CHF exchange rate. In the event of an escalation of geopolitical crises, the franc could continue to strengthen strongly against the euro at any time.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
