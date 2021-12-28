The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 74.91 levels and traded in the range of 74.61-74.94 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed at 74.65 levels. The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate at 74.8528. The USDINR pair slipped tracking a sharp rise in domestic and Asian equity indices that strengthened optimism that the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 would not limit global economic recovery.
The USDINR pair fell further also as stop-losses were triggered around 74.80 level today. Some foreign banks sold the US dollar on behalf of exporters due to year-end inflows which further weakened the USDINR pair. Sentiment for riskier assets, including the Indian rupee, got a boost after a WHO official confirmed that currently there is no indication to suggest that Omicron causes a more severe impact than the previous COVID-19 variants such as Delta.
Separately, the dollar index remained steady against a basket of major currencies today due to muted participation near the end of the year. Financial markets in New Zealand, Australia, the UK, Hong Kong, and Canada will remain closed today in observance of Boxing Day. Asian currencies were largely steady against the dollar today because of optimism that the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 may not impact global economic recovery. Oil prices extended gains today with prices trading near the previous day's one-month high on hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant will have a limited impact on fuel demand.
