The price of crude oil held steady on Wednesday ahead of the official inventories data from the United States. Economists expect the data to show that the US had a drawdown of about 1.9 million barrels last week. That will be a smaller drawdown than the previous week’s 2.14 million barrels. Earlier today, data by the American Petroleum Institute showed that the country’s inventories declined by over 1 million barrels. Oil investors believe that prices will keep rising as demand rises. Also, the gradual increase in production will help to prevent surplus.
Global stocks continued their comeback even as the Federal Reserve Chair sounded a bit hawkish in his confirmation hearings on Tuesday. He confirmed that the bank was paying close attention to inflation and that it will likely implement several rate hikes this year. Stocks are also rising as investors wait for the upcoming quarterly earnings release. Companies like Wells Fargo and Citigroup are expected to publish strong results on Friday. In the UK, the FTSE 100 index rose after positive forward guidance from the likes of Sainsbury’s and JD Sports. In Europe, the DAX and CAC 40 indices rose by over 0.30%.
The US dollar moved sideways after the latest inflation data. According to the country’s statistics agency, the headline consumer price index rose from 6.8% in November to 7.0% in December as the Omicron variant led to disruptions. The core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy products, rose from 4.9% to 5.5%. Still, analysts believe that inflation is starting to peak. For example, earlier today, data from China showed that the country’s headline inflation declined from 2.3% in November to 1.5% in December. The producer price index declined from 12.9% to 10.3%. This was an important number since China is a major trade partner of the US.
XTI/USD
The XTIUSD pair continued its bullish momentum on Wednesday ahead of the latest inventories data. On the daily chart, the pair moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. It is also slowly approaching last year’s high of $85. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and other oscillators are also pointing higher. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the resistance at 85.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair moved sideways after the latest American inflation data. It is trading at 1.1365, which is an important level since it has struggled to move above it several times before. The price is slightly above the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved to 60. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance at 1.1400.
EUR/JPY
The EURJPY pair tilted higher today. It rose to a high of 131.30, which is the highest it has been since January 10th. The pair is slightly above the key support at 130.66 and the 25-day moving average. The RSI and the Stochastic oscillator have pointed upwards. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance at 131.60.
