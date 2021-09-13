August Update – “The Dollar had a good rally into a peak in the third week of July and is now in a down trend into the end of the month. The top Astro events for August are: 8/06 AC – New Moon; 8/13 AC – Moon’s North Node Parallel US Ascendant; 8/16 AC – Moon’s North Node US Ascendant; 8/19 AC – Saturn 120 US Uranus; 8/20 AC – Full Moon & Neptune 180 US Neptune; and 8/27 AC – Neptune Contra-Parallel US Neptune.
Key Dates – 8/2, 8/9, 8/16, 8/17, 8/20, 8/23, 8/24, 8/27, 8/27 AC”
Results – 8/2 was close in price and one day past a short term high. 8/9 was not effective. 8/16 was close in price and one day past a very good low. 8/17 was sideways. 8/20 was the exact high of the month. 8/23 was close in price and one day past the high of the month. 8/24 was a short term low. 8/27 was a high. Score – 6 out of 7 good dates = 85.71%.
September Update – The Dollar Index had a moderate up trend for most of August. This month, there are several major aspects to the US chart and the US chart is one of the Astrological keys for the US Dollar. The top Astro events for the coming month are: 8/27 AC – Neptune Contra-Parallel US Neptune; 9/3 AC – New Moon in Virgo; 9/9 AC – Saturn 180 US North Node and Pluto 180 US Mercury; 9/17 AC – Pluto Contra-Parallel US Sun; and 9/20 AC – Full Moon in Pisces.
Key Dates – 8/30, 9/7, 9/10, 9/13, 9/20, 9/21, 9/27, 10/1 AC
This is an excerpt from the Astro Trend newsletter. Astro-Trend covers about thirty futures related markets including the major Financial Markets, such as the Stock Market, T-Bonds, Currencies, and most major commodities. We also offer intra day data which identifies potential change in trend points to the minute.
