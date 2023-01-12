The DXY index chart shows the end of the global corrective trend, which took the form of a triple zigzag consisting of five main cycle waves w-x-y-x-z.
Thus, the market may currently be at the beginning of the first part of a major bearish trend.
It is assumed that the bears form a triple zigzag pattern Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. It seems that the sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ have already been completed. In the near future, the price is expected to continue falling in the primary wave Ⓩ. Its end is possible near 101.41. At that level, it will be at 76.4% of wave Ⓨ. The wave Ⓩ itself is also similar to an intermediate triple zigzag.
Let's consider an alternative scenario in which the formation of a cycle triple zigzag will continue.
The wave z may take the form of a zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ, where the first impulse Ⓐ and the correction Ⓑ in the form of an intermediate double zigzag are already completed. The entire wave z can complete its pattern near 115.16. At that level, it will be at the 61.8% Fibonacci extension of wave y.
The first target is located at the previous high of 107.20, where a small fourth correction of the minute degree was marked.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
