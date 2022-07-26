The structure of the DXY index hints at the development of a large triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z of the cycle degree.
Most likely, a cycle actionary wave z is currently under construction. The internal structure of the wave z suggests a triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. Perhaps the first four parts of the triple zigzag are fully completed, and the primary wave Ⓩ is still developing. It may take the form of a double zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y) of the intermediate degree.
Bulls can push the price up again to the maximum of 109.34, marked by impulse iii. The goal is determined using the Fibonacci extension tool. At that level, wave z will be at 161.8% of the previous actionary wave y.
In an alternative scenario, the cycle actionary wave y was longer, and at the time of writing, it had come to its end. The wave y has the form of a primary triple zigzag.
Thus, if this option is confirmed, in the near future the market will move in a downward direction, building a cycle intervening wave x. The intervening wave x is similar to the primary zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ.
It is possible that the price will fall to 104.66, as shown on the chart. At that level, wave x will be at 23.6% along the Fibonacci lines of wave y.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0200 amid worsening European gas crisis
EUR/USD is stretching its decline below 1.0200 amid the worsening European gas crisis. Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline will operate just at 20% capacity from July 27. The US dollar finds its feet, as traders remain cautious ahead of the Fed.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.2000 amid tepid mood
GBP/USD is easing towards 1.2000, extending the retreat from three-week highs of 1.2091. Risk-off flows remain in play, revving the safe-haven demand for the US dollar. Lack of any positive developments around the UK political scenario weighs on the pound.
Gold extends correction to near $1,720 as DXY rebounds, Fed policy eyed
Gold price has extended its corrective move to near $1,720.00 ahead of Fed policy. The resurgence of recession fears will keep the US dollar underpinned broadly. A symmetrical triangle formation is indicating a consolidation ahead.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu bleed in Pre-FOMC crypto snoozefest
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices plummeted alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies in the top 30 ahead of the FOMC meeting. Analysts are optimistic that Dogecoin will breakout from its multi-year trendline.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!