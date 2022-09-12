The current chart of the DXY index shows the completion of the global corrective trend, which took the form of a triple zigzag consisting of five main cycle waves w-x-y-x-z.
Thus, the market is currently at the stage of reversal, that is, if this hypothesis is confirmed, the formation of the initial part of a new bearish trend may begin.
It is assumed that the bears are starting to build the first impulse sub-wave of the potential standard zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ. The end of the impulse Ⓐ is possible just below the minimum of 104.63, which is marked by a minute fourth correction.
An approximate scheme of possible future movement is shown on the chart.
Let's look at another option in which the formation of a cycle triple zigzag is not yet fully completed.
Most likely, the bearish cycle wave x was completed not so long ago, which took the form of a standard zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ of the primary degree. After that, an upward impulse price movement began in the initial part of the wave z.
The wave z may take the form of a zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ, where the first impulse and correction are already completed.
The entire z wave may complete its pattern near 114.41. At that level, it will be at the 50% Fibonacci extension of wave y.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.1600 after disappointing UK data
GBP/USD is clinging to gains above 1.1600 after the downbeat UK GDP and industrial data failed to impress. The pair struggles to find demand amid UK recession fears and a mixed market mood. The dollar licks its wounds amid a data-scarce US docket.
EUR/USD: Hawkish bets on ECB favor bulls to aim for 1.0115 hurdle, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD grinds higher around 1.0090 during Monday’s sluggish session as China’s off and a light calendar joins pre-data anxiety. However, the recently hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers keep the pair buyers hopeful.
Gold sellers aim for $1,690 with eyes on US inflation
Gold price retreats from a one-week high, flashed the previous day, to $1,713 heading into Monday’s European session. The bullion traders seem to take clues from the firmer US Treasury yields, as well as the fears surrounding China and Russia.
AVAX price could nosedive 20% as Avalanche bulls hit a ceiling
AVAX price reveals that the recent bounce is facing exhaustion after flipping an immediate resistance level into a support floor. A breakdown of the aforementioned barrier could result in a steep sell-off.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bear market rally is back but could it become a new bull
Equity markets bucked a three-week losing run when they closed higher on Friday and completed a positive week for all the leading indices.