US Dollar Index
The dollar remains firm against the basket of major world currencies and extends advance to a new 16-month high on Thursday, following a strong rally on Wednesday, sparked by higher than expected rise in consumer prices.
The dollar index surged nearly 1% ( the biggest one-day gains in 2021) after data showed US inflation grew at the fastest annual pace since 1990 last month, boosting expectations that the Fed could respond by raising interest rates earlier than expected and before other major central banks.
The greenback’s upward momentum was boosted by the new hawkish view of Fed policy expectations, as the US currency already benefited from the recent dovish steer from other G10 central banks.
Fresh bullish acceleration broke above pivotal barriers at 94.68/74 (200WMA / Fibo 38.2% of larger 103.80/89.15 downtrend) with a weekly close above these levels to confirm strong bullish signal and open way for the continuation of recovery leg from 89.50 (May 25 higher low).
The price action is currently riding on the third wave of the five-wave cycle from 89.15 (2021 low) and eyeing the target at 95.45 (Fibo 138.2% expansion).
Bullish daily and weekly studies support the action, with dips expected to offer better buying opportunities.
Res: 95.08; 95.45; 95.68; 96.47.
Sup: 94.82; 94.55; 94.22; 93.98.
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1500 after registering large losses on Wednesday. The dollar holds its ground following the rally witnessed on the stronger-than-expected inflation data. US bond markets will be closed due to the Veterans Day holiday.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3400 after printing fresh YTD lows in the 1.3360s
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3400, just above year-to-date lows printed earlier in the session. Worse than expected UK GDP data did little to impact GBP amid subdued Thursday trading conditions due to Veteran’s Day.
Gold inches back closer to five-month tops, around $1,865
Gold gained traction for the sixth successive day and inched back closer to multi-month tops. Hawkish Fed expectations, sustained USD buying held back bulls from placing aggressive bets. The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent strong upward trajectory.
Dogecoin price provides perfect buy opportunity for a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, suggesting a 53% breakout move. A confirmation of this upswing will arrive after DOGE produces a daily close above $0.30. If the selling pressure pushes the meme coin to produce a lower low below $0.21, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.