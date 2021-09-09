The EURUSD moved unchanged sideways during the last few weeks. After values of just under 1.17 were reached, there was a countermovement. The background to this was that the US Fed's plans to reduce monthly securities purchases became more concrete for the time being. The countermovement towards 1.19 then came when it became clear that the ECB would also reduce its securities purchases, which was then decided. In the US, on the other hand, the latest labor market data made a decision by the Fed in September (22nd) on a reduction in securities purchases unlikely. Thus, we see our forecast of a sideways movement of the EURUSD at a slightly higher level than recently as well supported. A sideways movement for the foreseeable future is supported by the fact that there are no concrete signs of interest rate changes in any of the currency areas.

JPY: Weaking should continue

After the recent period of strengthening (triggered by the forward shifting of expectations for rate hikes by FOMC meeting participants), the yen has moved back into a downtrend against the euro since mid-August. Supported by the ongoing dynamic recovery of the Eurozone economy, the weakness of the yen should continue in the coming weeks. From a fundamental point of view, the currently high inflation rates in the Eurozone are a risk to this expectation. However, the exchange rate has not reacted negatively to the latest rise in Eurozone inflation to 3% y/y. In the event of setbacks in the fight against the pandemic or other geopolitical risks, the yen could temporarily strengthen against the euro at any time.

CHF: Rise in yields weakens franc

As expected, the recent rise in yields on German government bonds has led to a noticeable weakening of the Swiss franc against the euro. Supported by the ongoing economic recovery, the ECB has announced a reduction in monthly securities purchases for the 4th quarter. Against this backdrop, we expect a further slight rise in German yields by the end of the year. In contrast, we do not expect any change in the SNB's monetary policy stance at its next meeting on September 23. In this environment, we therefore also forecast a further weakening of the franc against the euro by the end of the year. However, from a fundamental perspective, the currently very high inflation differential between Switzerland and the Eurozone poses a risk to this forecast. In the event of an escalation in geopolitical risks, the franc could strengthen abruptly against the euro at any time.

