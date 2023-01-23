In today's live stream, Dale showed Lines in the sand for Euro and Cable. He's calling the Aussie a failing rally and sharing downside levels in Gold and Silver.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0900 following earlier decline
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed toward 1.0900 after having dropped below 1.0850 earlier in the day. With Wall Street's main indexes stretching higher following a mixed opening, the US Dollar struggles to hold its ground and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2380 as US Dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound toward 1.2400 and erased a large portion of its daily losses. The positive shift witnessed in market mood in the American session causes the safe haven US Dollar to lose interest and allows the pair to gain traction.
Gold recovers from daily lows, trades above $1,920
Gold price reversed its direction and advanced beyond $1,920 after having declined toward $1,910 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated to the 3.5% area, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
Bitcoin traders set for a 25% price increase in the perfect scenario
Bitcoin price shelves the comments from Fed speakers about the current rate path of the US. BTC is set to jump in a calm week as Fed speakers enter the blackout period before the first US central bank meeting this year. Traders are gearing up for another leg higher towards $29,000, bearing a potential 25% of topside gains.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Quiet session after Friday surge and Federal Reserve blackout
Equity markets are set for a flat opening in the United States after a fairly quiet European session. Large parts of Asia are off for Chinese New Year and Friday’s strong close on Wall Street has led to a cautious session.