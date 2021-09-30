The US dollar index jumped sharply in the overnight session as the rising global risks continued. The index rose to $94.40, which was the highest level since November last year. Investors are generally worried about a prolonged period of high consumer prices, which will likely push the Federal Reserve to hike move sooner than expected. Also, there are ongoing risks about the upcoming government shutdown and the potential default of the American government. Later today, the US dollar will react to the latest US GDP and initial jobless claims numbers.
The British pound crashed against key currency pairs as investors remained concerned about the state of the UK economy. The economy is facing a major petrol shortage as a driver shortage persists. At the same time, the price of cooking and heating gas has jumped substantially in the past few days. As a result, many retailers have started warning that they will start hiking prices. This, in turn, will lead to higher consumer prices in the country. The sterling will likely react mildly to the latest UK GDP numbers.
The economic calendar will have some key events today. Earlier on, data from China showed that the manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs declined slightly in September as challenges remained. Chinese companies are facing higher costs of doing business and power shortages. The UK will publish the latest GDP and house price index (HPI) data. Other key numbers to watch will be the German unemployment and inflation data.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair declined sharply in the overnight session. On the daily chart, the pair managed to move below the key support level at 1.1663, which it has struggled to move below several times before. The pair also moved below the short and longer-term moving averages. The Chaikin oscillator dropped below the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling today.
USD/CHF
The USDCHF pair jumped sharply as the US dollar maintained its bullish trend. The pair managed to move above the key resistance level at 0.9330, which was the highest level since September 20. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have also jumped sharply. Therefore, the pair will remain in a bullish trend if the price is above the moving averages.
XAU/USD
The XAUUSD pair also declined to the lowest level since August. It is trading at 1,723, which is significantly below September’s high of 1,833. On the four-hour chart, the pair dropped below the short and longer-term moving averages. It also moved below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level while oscillators have also dropped. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears attempt to move below 1,700.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 as dollar retreats, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, licking its wounds ahead of the European session. The US dollar turns slightly lower amid a pullback in the Treasury yields. Fed’s tapering, US debt limit, higher energy prices cast could keep the rebound in check. German CPI and US GDP awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3450 on road to recovery
GBP/USD is flirting with 1.3450 amid the upbeat mood and the US dollar pullback. US policymakers avoid a government shutdown, underpinning risk-on mood. Rising UK covid infections and renewed Brexit concerns add to the fuel crisis, capping the pound's upside.
Gold retreats below $1,750 amid US debt ceiling anxiety
Gold pares intraday gains, the first in a week, around $1,730 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal fades bounce off a seven-week low as traders remain cautious over the key challenges to sentiment despite initially cheering the intermediate solution.
Polygon confirms 15% ascent due to recent breakthrough
MATIC price broke out of its one-week consolidation on September 30, indicating the start of a new uptrend. This up-trending path that Polygon bulls will take has multiple resistance levels, which need to be breached to reach its destination.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?