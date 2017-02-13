US Dollar Index pushes higher

AUD / USD

Expected Range: 0.7620 – 0.7720

As temperatures rose last week in Australia above 40c the Aussie dollar rose with it touching near three-month highs of just under 77c against the Greenback. Friday’s RBA’s statement showed little change in expectations and continued with a similar tone to the previous months. Australia’s GDP forecasts have been downgraded around one percent lower given the weak Q3 2016 GDP outcome and the central bank's inflation forecasts were left unchanged, but it expects inflation to rise gradually through 2017 and 2018 above 2%. The RBA also mentioned in their statement that the economy is not expected to create extra jobs than what is required and the forecast for the unemployment rate to remain between 5-6 per cent. The AUD/USD pair currently changing hands at 0.7675 at the time of writing and with very little macroeconomic data due globally, the Aussie will take direction through commodities and equities today.

NZD / USD

Expected Range: 0.7125 - 0.7240

The New Zealand dollar dropped significantly last week from a high of 0.7375. The RBNZ held the official cash rate at 1.75% as expected with no further hikes priced in through 2017. It is expected the RBNZ could move higher in 2018 should there be a boost in growth and inflation moves back to its target 2 per cent on an annual basis. Governor Wheeler announced that he would not put his hand up for another term once his current position ends in September 2017 with Deputy Governor Grant Spencer to step in. The Kiwi found support on Friday at 0.7160 and tests 0.72 on open against the US Dollar with a light on domestic docket this week. Food price index is released Tuesday morning followed by Retail sales figures on Friday.

GBP / AUD

Expected Range: 1.6200 - 1.6375

The Great British Pound enjoyed mixed fortunes during trade on Friday rallying through 1.2550 before edging lower into the weekly close. Buoyed by stronger than expected Industrial production and Manufacturing output data Sterling touched intraday highs at 1.2571. The British economy has largely shrugged off suggestions it would stagnate in the wake of Britons move to extricate themselves from the wider European Union and currency flows have been largely dominated by Political expectations. General Brexit fears and a wider Greenback rally forced Cable lower as investors looked to President Trump and his promises for tax reform. Moving back through 1.2500 Sterling touched overnight lows at 1.2452 and opens this morning only marginally higher. Attentions now turn to Tuesday’s all important yearly inflation print.

USD, EUR, JPY

The US Dollar remained broadly higher against the Euro as the pair slid to a two-week low of 1.0607 as growing concerns over the upcoming French presidential election continued to weigh on EUR/USD. Political risk is growing in the Euro region with a possibility of shock result in the election in the coming months. Meanwhile despite disappointing U.S data the US dollar index rose to 100.71 . The University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment declined to 95.7 in the preliminary February estimate which was below expectations. Meanwhile, Import Prices rose 0.4% in January which was more than expected driven by higher petrol prices, export prices rose 0.1% in line with forecasts. The Greenback remained well supported finishing the week strong as Trump said on Thursday that he would be announcing a “phenomenal” tax plan without giving any specifics. Against the Yen, the dollar changes hands at 113.60, there were no major announcements on either countries policy after President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met in the US last week.