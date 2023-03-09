US Dollar Index
The dollar eases on Thursday, as investors collected some profits from post-Powell’s rally and positioning for next key event this week – US labor report on Friday.
The greenback rose to the highest in more than three months against the basket of major currencies, after Fed Chair Powell said that the fight against stubbornly high inflation will likely extend and may also accelerate, as the central bank would need to raise interest rates more than expected.
Message from Fed chief signaled that interest rates are likely to remain higher and for extended period that would also push the terminal rate much higher than initially estimated, although Powell tried to temper the tone by saying that further policy decisions will depend on economic data.
Traders were heavily long dollar after receiving a message from the central bank, accepting the fact that the battle against inflation is far from the end, following recent optimistic tones that the worst of price rise has been seen and that disinflation started to pick up.
The dollar was additionally deflated on Thursday by higher that expected US weekly jobless claims which rose above expectations and increased by the most in five months, raising question whether this is just a temporary phenomenon, or the economy started to feel stronger negative impact from restrictive monetary policy that was highlighted by some Congressmen in Fed Chair Powell’s testimony in past two days.
All eyes turn to Friday’s release of US non-farm payrolls data, which could have significant impact on Fed’s monetary policy.
The non-farm payrolls are expected to rise by 205K in February, compared to strong rise in January by 517K (the highest since July).
Solid Feb results (above consensus) will signal that the US labor market remains resilient, despite growing threats from new interest rate outlook and will be supportive for the greenback, while weaker than expected data will signal that labor sector has been already hurt from high borrowing cost.
Technical picture on daily chart remains positive and supporting dollar for fresh attempt towards pivotal barriers at 106.03/44 (Fibo 38.2% retracement of 114.72/100.66 descend / 200DMA).
Fresh easing is still away from initial support at 104.91 (10DMA), with deeper dips to be contained above 20DMA (104.36), to mark a healthy correction before bulls regain control.
Caution on firm break below 104.00 zone (higher base / broken Fibo 23.6%) which would put bulls on hold and increase risk of deeper pullback.
Res: 105.85; 106.03; 106.44; 107.13
Sup: 104.91; 104.36; 103.98; 103.35
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0550 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0550 on Thursday. The US Dollar stays on the back foot after the data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 211,000 last week, compared to the market expectation of 195,000.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.1900 after US data
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced above 1.1900 in the early American session on Thursday. With the data from the US revealing a bigger than expected increase in the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the US Dollar came under renewed bearish pressure.
Gold: Recovery fades as focus shifts to the US Nonfarm Payrolls report Premium
Spot gold advanced on Thursday to trade as high as $1,835.62 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from easing US Dollar demand as speculative interest finished digesting the latest from the United States Federal Reserve.
Cryptocurrency exchanges reassure saftey after Silvergate bank shuts down
Cryptocurrency firms are rushing to assure the community about their condition following the collapse of struggling crypto lender Silvergate Capital.
CEO Dustin Moskovitz to buy 30 million shares, sending ASAN up 24%
Asana (ASAN) stock exploded 24% late Wednesday after founder and CEO Dustin Moskovitz said he will purchase as much as 30 million shares of the embattled project management platform during the company's fourth quarter earnings call.