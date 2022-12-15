US Dollar Index
The dollar index rose in early Thursday as the greenback regained traction after more hawkish than expected Fed.
The central bank did deliver a 50 basis points rate hike, as widely expected, but Chief Powell, in his post-meeting comments disappointed many who expected further slowdown in pace of policy tightening, in improved environment on encouraging inflation reports.
The US policymakers announced that further rate hikes are on the table and signaled that high interest rates would remain for longer than previously estimated, confirming central bank’s determination to bring inflation under control, despite increased risk that high borrowing cost would hurt economic growth and push the economy into recession.
Powell added that recent signs of slowing inflation have not significantly improved confidence that the battle against inflation is nearing its end, adding that interest rates would continue rising above 5% in 2023, beyond initial expectations of a terminal rate around 5%.
He added that the Fed is doing the best they can do in this situation, regardless to the consequences, as there is no completely painless way to restore price stability.
Technical studies on daily chart show the overall picture still fully bearish, with more action required to generate stronger bullish signal.
Initial barrier lays at 104.67 (10DMA), with today’s bullish close above this level to generate bullish signal and expose more significant barrier at 105.75/78 (Dec 7 lower top / 200DMA) break of which would additionally boost fresh bulls and signal stronger recovery.
Res: 104.67; 105.09; 105.78; 106.34.
Sup: 103.62; 103.38; 102.11; 101.29.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slides toward 1.2300 ahead of BOE decision
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.2300 amid a broad rebound in the US Dollar. Hawkish Fed guidance and recession fears are supporting the safe-haven US Dollar. All eyes are now on the BOE policy decision, with the voting composition to be closely scrutinized.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0650, ECB policy announcements eyed
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.0650, as the risk-off mood gains traction, underpinning the US Dollar demand. The Fed projected a higher rate peak after announcing a 50 bps rate hike. The Euro awaits the ECB rate decision for fresh trading impetus.
Gold: 200-HMA pokes sellers, ahead of central banks, US Retail Sales
Gold price recovers from the intraday low as it picks up bids to $1,795 heading into Thursday’s European session. The metal’s latest rebound could be linked to the technical correction, as well as the market’s cautious mood ahead of the multiple central bank announcements.
Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.
ECB Preview: Five reasons to expect Lagarde to lift the Euro with a hawkish hike Premium
Frankfurt's Weihnachtsmarkt is surely lit up nicely for Christmas – but the European Central Bank (ECB), headquartered in that German city, is unlikely to provide any gifts for markets.