US Dollar Index
The dollar is holding near new multi-week high in early European trading on Thursday, keeping firm tone on increased safe-haven demand.
Several factors contribute to greenback’s recent strength, with persisting uncertainty over the US debt ceiling crisis (talks are underway with some optimistic signs but so far without a deal), health of banking sector and clouded global economy’s outlook.
Also, the latest comments from Fed policymakers point to the central bank’s renewed hawkishness in fight against still too high inflation and conflict with recent signals about pausing tightening cycle, while hints about possible rate cuts have been sidelined for now.
The dollar is correcting the latest leg of broader downtrend from 114.72 (Sep 2022 peak), with larger picture remaining bearish, while bulls regained control on daily chart.
Wednesday’s close above pivotal Fibo resistance at 102.52 (38.2% of 105.85/100.45) and penetration of thickening daily cloud (cloud base lays at 102.68) generated bullish signals which require confirmation on break above next key levels at 103.15/26 (50% retracement / daily cloud top).
Overbought stochastic and daily Tenkan/Kijun-sen turning sideways (although still in bullish setup) warn that bulls may lose traction on approach to strong 103.15/26 barriers.
Shallow consolidation/correction should ideally find ground above solid supports at 102.52/28 (broken Fibo 38.2% / 55DMA) to keep bulls intact. Caution on extension below rising 10DMA (101.95) which would weaken near-term structure.
Res: 103.15; 103.26; 103.79; 104.16.
Sup: 102.52; 102.28; 101.95; 101.65.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0800 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD is trading on the back, heading toward 1.0800 in the European session. The US Dollar is holding previous gains amid a cautiously optimistic market mood. Investors weigh US debt ceiling developments ahead of US data.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2400 as US Dollar holds gains
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2400 in the European trading hours, having faced rejection just shy of 1.2500. Despite a mixed market mood, the US Dollar is clinging to recovery gains, weighing on the pair. Traders await BoE Bailey's testimony for a fresh trading impetus.
Gold eyes more weakness below $1,970 amid optimism for US debt-ceiling raise
Gold price has witnessed immense selling pressure after retreating from $1,985.00 in the early European session. The precious metal is expected to deliver more weakness on a slippage below the immediate support of $1,970.00.
Solana captures new users as Bitcoin and Ethereum struggle
Solana, a decentralized scalable blockchain platform, witnessed a spike in the number of active and new addresses in May. SOL has recently captured large volumes of new users as prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum struggled to recover from their recent declines.
US debt crisis will be ongoing
It would seem that stocks can only drift higher over the coming week. As everyone expects a solution to the debt ceiling crisis to be found in time. Yet this is not even the real problem.