US Dollar Index
The dollar is holding near the new highest in over 16 months on Monday, maintaining a positive tone on growing hopes that Fed may accelerate tapering stimulus and open way for earlier than expected rate hike, as inflation continues to rise, colliding with US central bank’s stance that increased price pressures are transitory.
The dollar index advanced 1% last week after a strong bullish signal was generated on the previous week’s close above pivotal barrier at 94.76 (Fibo 38.2% of larger 103.80/89.15 fall/200DMA), with bulls pressuring key Fibo level at 96.47 (50% retracement).
Weakening bullish momentum on daily chart signals that bulls face headwinds (already registered two upside rejections) and may hold in extended consolidation before bulls continue.
Firm break of 96.47 barriers would risk extension towards 97.70 (mid-June lower platform and 98.20 (Fibo 61.8% of 103.80/89.15).
Broken barrier at 94.74 (Fibo/200DMA) reverted to strong support, which should contain possible extended dips and keep bulls in play.
Res: 96.25; 96.47; 97.70; 98.20.
Sup: 95.83; 95.10; 94.74; 94.45.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.1250 as dollar capitalizes on Powell news
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure in the early American session and fell below 1.1250 for the first time since July 2020. The greenback is gathering strength as investors price a hawkish Fed outlook following US President Joe Biden's decision to nominate Jerome Powell as the next Fed chair.
GBP/USD drops to fresh five-day lows near 1.3400
GBP/USD broke below its daily consolidation channel after the White House announced that US President Joe Biden has decided to nominate Jerome Powell as the next Fed chair. Pressured by the broad-based dollar strength, the pair is testing 1.3400.
Gold declines sharply toward $1,800 as US T-bond yields surge
Gold touched its lowest level in more than 10 days at $1,835. The 10-year yield is up more than 1% on expectations that the Fed could hike its rate sooner than expected with Biden trusting Powell with a second four-year term.
Why two upcoming major events could propel Cardano price to revisit all-time highs
Cardano price is anticipating two major events that could see the token rally toward $3 and even higher toward its all-time high. ADA is set to be listed on Europe’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.