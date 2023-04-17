US Dollar Index
The dollar index keeps traction in early Monday’s trading, following 0.6% bounce on Friday, sparked by better than expected major bank earnings in the first quarter, while negative impact from much stronger than expected fall in US retail sales was partially offset by still resilient core retail sales (excluding fuel, food services, autos and building materials) that kept optimism and expectations for Fed’s rate hike in May.
Friday’s bounce, after the action repeatedly failed to register close below pivotal support at 100.66 (2023 low), generated initial positive signal on formation of bullish engulfing pattern on daily chart, although studies on daily chart are still predominantly bearish and weigh on fresh recovery attempts.
Renewed bulls faced headwinds from initial barrier at 101.45 (falling 10DMA), with break here and above first Fibo resistance at 101.73 (23.6% retracement of 105.85/100.45) needed to reduce downside risk and open way for further recovery.
Still, more work at the upside will be required to generate initial reversal signal (sustained break above Fibo 38.2% barrier at 102.52).
This looks quite unlikely for now, despite improved fundamentals, as the dollar index remains in downtrend and has so far registered 7 straight weekly losses, with pause above key supports at 100.66/00, rather to mark consolidation/limited correction, ahead of fresh push lower than to point to reversal.
Res: 101.45; 101.73; 101.86; 102.46.
Sup: 101.00; 100.66; 100.45; 100.00.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 as USD keeps its footing
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.1000 on Monday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, hawkish Fed bets help the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair. ECB President Lagarde will speak later in the day.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2400
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound and advanced above 1.2400 in the second half of the day on Monday. With the cautious market mood allowing the USD to hold its ground, however, the pair is struggling to gather bullish momentum ahead of UK jobs data on Tuesday.
Gold retreats toward $2,000 as US yields push higher
Gold price has lost its traction and declined toward $2,000 in the early American session on Monday. Amid heightened expectations for one more Fed rate hike in May, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises toward 3.6%, causing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
Floki Inu price could rally 30% ahead of this FLOKI announcement
Floki Inu price has been moving sideways, trading inside a range for more than a month. This situation could change quickly for FLOKI holders after the recent run-up that retested the range high.
US inflation expectations jump, as earnings season kicks off
Despite the softer-than-expected inflation data released earlier last week, US inflation expectations shocked investors at last Friday’s release; the 1-year expectation jumped from 3.6% to 4.6% due to the surprise surge in energy prices.