US Dollar Index
The dollar index eases from new 2023 high (106.52) on Thursday, as bulls faced headwinds from overbought condition on daily chart and top of thickening weekly Ichimoku cloud (106.61).
The greenback remains well supported by better than expected conditions of the US economy and signals that the Fed would likely hike again and keep high interest rates for longer period, which sets scope for further advance.
Pullback on partial profit-taking was so far seen as positioning for fresh push higher as the index is in uninterrupted uptrend for the eleventh straight week and is about to register the second consecutive monthly gain, with the notion being supported by formation of reversal pattern after a bear trap on monthly chart.
Daily studies, on the other hand, show space for corrective dip, which should be ideally contained by bull-trendline drawn off 99.20 (July 18 low) currently at 105.38, reinforced by rising 10DMA and weekly cloud base.
Break through weekly cloud top and nearby 50% retracement of 114.72/99.20 (106.96) to generate fresh bullish signal for extension of larger uptrend and expose target at 108.79 (Fibo 61.8%).
Res: 106.61; 106.96; 107.88; 108.79.
Sup: 105.85; 105.38; 105.13; 105.00.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0550 despite soft German inflation data
EUR/USD trades in positive territory at around 1.0550 in the early American session on Thursday. Although the data from Germany showed that the annual CPI inflation softened to 4.5% in September from 6.1%, the Euro preserved its strength and allowed the pair to hold its ground.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2150 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is bouncing back above 1.2150 in the European session on Thursday. The pair benefits from a pause in the US Dollar upsurge, although a further upside appears elusive amid a sour mood and ahead of the mid-tier US data releases.
Gold price holds near multi-month low, bearish potential intact ahead of US macro data
Gold price enters a bearish consolidation phase near a multi-month low touched on Wednesday. The prevalent risk-off environment is seen lending some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Bullish USD and elevated US Treasury bond yields cap the recovery move.
Binance asks users to convert EUR to USDT after Paysafe goes AWOL
Binance exchange announced early Thursday that Paysafe has stopped processing EUR deposits. The crypto exchange asked its users to convert EUR balances into USDT.
US government shutdown makes it likely the Fed is finished hiking
The impending government shutdown will be economically disruptive and will restrict the flow of data the Fed will need to see to justify hiking interest rates further.